Chicago, IL

At Least 6 Killed, 59 Wounded In Chicago Labor Day Weekend Gun Violence

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkdWo_0bnWbcHA00

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 65 people were shot this Labor Day holiday weekend in Chicago, and six of them had been killed.

At least eight of the victims were children, including a 4-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting in Woodlawn.

“These innocent, young children should not be the by-product of your criminal behavior,” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Monday. “They’re innocent. They have a full life ahead of them and we just need families and others in the community to totally reject this ‘I can’t tell  what I know about the offender.'”

Brown said family members are often the offenders and do no cooperate with police.

Around 8:55 p.m. Friday, a 4-year-old boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the head after shots were fired from outside and came into his home in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue in Woodlawn. The boy was in critical condition when he was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital.

The boy, Mychal Moultry, was pronounced dead late Sunday afternoon.

Another shooting left two children wounded right after a back-to-school picnic ended on the West Side on Saturday afternoon.

The 12-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were standing outside a Citgo gas station in the 2900 block of West Fulton Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood when somebody drove past and started shooting.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday said no gang member in Chicago should have “a comfortable night’s sleep” and also urged residents to rise up and help report tips about shootings anonymously.

“We have got to get the guns out of the hands of people who are only thinking about doing chaos,” said Lightfoot, adding courts need to hold those arrested accountable with stiff jail sentences.

“Gangs in this city are a huge problem, and we need to continue our focus on them and hold them accountable.  There should be no gang member in Chicago who has a comfortable night sleep. There are people with guns who have absolutely no regard for the sanctity of life. Our children are becoming victims.”

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head at 7:49 p.m. Saturday in the 8500 block of South Marquette Avenue in South Chicago. The boy was in a home near the basement where he was struck by unknown gunfire, and was taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

A mass shooting early Saturday left five people injured in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue in Lawndale. The five people were among a large group in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue when they each suffered gunshot wounds.

Police said the shots might have come from inside a black four-door sedan.

Two men, ages 22 and 37, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with shots to the shoulder and to the back and lower backside, respectively. Two women, ages 25 and 33, self-transported to the same hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the hip and a shot to the leg, respectively. A 34-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

At 3:52 a.m. Sunday, three people were shot in the 3600 block of West Marquette Road in West Lawn . A quarrel between two men resulted in an assailant pulling a gun and shooting several people nearby.

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition. A 24-year-old man was shot once in the left side of the head and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was shot once in the leg and was stabilized at Advocate Christ.

The first homicide of the weekend happened at 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue in Lawndale. Police found a 41-year-old man lying between two parked vehicles with a gunshot wound to the chest, and he was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 5:28 a.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the 3700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park . The man was driving south and was stopped at a red light when a sport-utility vehicle pulled up from the other direction and stopped. Someone in the SUV started talking to the victim, and then shot him when the light turned green. The victim was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead. He was identified as Enrique Negrette.

At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, a man of an unknown age was in a vehicle in the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue in South Chicago when he was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver made it to the 5500 block of South Albany Avenue in Gage Park before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 6:23 a.m. Monday, a 50-year-old man was driving in the 4200 block of West Washington Boulevard in West Garfield Park when shots were heard in the area. The victim was shot three times in the chest, once in the head, once in the arm, and once in the mouth, and his car crashed into an unspecified fixed object.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 1 p.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the head in the 9200 block of South Eggleston Avenue in Brainerd . He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead there. Police said the man was shot in Robichaux Park while neighbors barbecued and played flag football.

Water bottles, chairs, and a football were left strewn across the park.

Multiple crime scenes were set up across the neighborhood. Much of busy 95th Street was blocked off from Ashland Avenue to Loomis Street, on the order of a mile and a half away from the Robichaux Park crime scene, for reasons not immediately clear.

On Saturday night, a Chicago Transit Authority bus driver was shot and wounded on a bus outside the Chicago Cultural Center downtown.

Police said the driver was physically attacked and then sustained a gunshot wound to the jaw. The shooting happened at Washington Street and Garland Court around 9 p.m., about one block west of Millennium Park.

The shooter was arrested shortly after the incident occurred and a weapon was recovered, police said. Charges are pending.

The 34-year-old bus driver was in serious condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

In other incidents between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Tuesday:

  • At 7:27 p.m. Friday, a man of an unknown age was shot in the arm in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street in Lawndale. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
  • At 8:01 p.m. Friday, a man of an unknown age was shot near the sidewalk in the 1300 block of West 76th Street in Auburn Gresham. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.
  • At 8:03 p.m. Friday, a man of an unknown age was shot in the back in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street in West Garfield Park. He self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
  • At 8:18 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 0-99 block of East 59th Street in Washington Park when someone shot him multiple times in the arm. He was driven by a friend to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center and was transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. He told police he did not see the source of the gunshots..
  • At 10 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was outside in the 2600 block of West 22nd Place in Little Village when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition. He reported he did not know the source of the gunshots.
  • At 10:16 p.m. Friday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the foot in the 2700 block of South Lawndale Avenue in Little Village. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, and also reported he did not see the source of the gunshots.
  • At 8:24 a.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Adams Street in West Garfield Park when someone pulled up in a vehicle, stopped, and waved him over. As the man walked toward the car, the person in the vehicle shot him. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with several gunshot wounds throughout the body.
  • At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was sitting in a vehicle at an unknown location when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was stabilized with a gunshot wound to the left elbow..
  • At 12:48 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue in West Garfield Park when a vehicle pulled up and two assailants got out and shot at him. The victim was struck once in the abdomen and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
  • At 8:05 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Kolin Avenue in Lawndale when someone went by in a silver-colored vehicle and shot him. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshots to the body.
  • At 8:12 p.m. Saturday, 56-year-old man was near a parking lot in the 900 block of East 79th Street in Chatham when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the flank and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition. A 40-year-old woman was also shot and self-transported to the same hospital, where she was I in fair condition with a shot to the foot.
  • At 10:01 p.m. Saturday, two men – ages 18 and 26 – were shot in the 11400 block of South Throop Street in Morgan Park by a man who tried to flee the scene, but was apprehended shortly afterward, police said. Each victim was shot once in the hip, and both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.
  • At 10:23 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was walking outside in the 7000 block of South Sangamon Street in Englewood when someone went by in a white Honda and shot him. The boy was taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh.
  • At 10:42 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman was walking through the alley in the 7000 block of South Justine Street in Englewood when she heard several shots and felt pain. She was shot once in each leg and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
  • At 10:52 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was walking outside in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue in East Chatham when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the him and arm and was stabilized at the U of C Medical Center.
  • At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-pld man was driving in the 500 block of South Wabash Avenue in the South Loop when he was shot. He lost control of his car and hit a lamppost. He was shot once in the foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
  • At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, two men – ages 18 and 20 – were outside in the 4800 block of South Ada Street in Back of the Yards when someone shot them both. The 20-year-old was shot once in the left leg and the 18-year-old once in the thigh. Both were taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition.
  • At 12:10 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was traveling in the back seat of a vehicle in the 2900 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Logan Square when two assailants came up alongside him on motorcycles and shot him. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with a shot to the back of the head.
  • At 2 a.m. Sunday, two teenage boys – ages 17 and 18 – were in a vehicle in the 0-99 block of East Garfield Boulevard in Washington Park when they heard shots and felt pain. The younger victim was shot in the back and the older in the leg, and both were stabilized at the U of C Medical Center.
  • At 2:34 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was shot four times in the left leg while standing outside in the 10700 block of South Avenue J in the East Side neighborhood. He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition.
  • At 3 a.m. Sunday, a 14-year-old boy was standing outside in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue in Little Village when someone in a white vehicle shot him. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with shots to the thigh and buttocks.
  • At 3 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old woman was outside in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street on the Near West Side when she heard numerous shots and felt pain. She was shot once in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
  • At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Humboldt Park when she heard multiple gunshots and felt pain. She was shot in the foot and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition.
  • At 3:40 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 500 block of East 75th Street in Greater Grand Crossing when someone came up and shot him. The victim self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital and was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized. He was shot in the right thigh, right hip, upper back, and left shoulder.
  • At 3:42 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was walking outside in the 7200 block of South Cornell Avenue in South Shore when he heard multiple shots and felt pain. He was shot once behind the ear and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition.
  • At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old man was shot in the right wrist and grazed in the right hip when another man shot him in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park . A 62-year-old man waiting for the bus at the scene was also shot – suffering two shots to the buttocks and one to the wrist, as well as a graze wound to the right palm of his hand. The younger victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was stabilized, while the older man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.
  • At 3:27 p.m. Sunday, a 56-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South St. Louis Avenue in Lawndale when someone came up and shot him. The victim was shot in the foot and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
  • At 5:22 p.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was driving in the 7000 block of South South Shore Drive in South Shore when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. The victim was struck to the body and his vehicle crashed into an unspecified fixed object. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
  • At 5:48 p.m. Sunday, a 55-year-old man was near an alley behind the 7100 block of South Parnell Avenue when he was approached by someone he knew who took out a gun and shot him. The victim was struck in the arm and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.
  • At 7 p.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 800 block of North St. Louis Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. The victim was struck in the arm and self-transported to Humboldt Park Health in good condition.
  • At 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was outside in the 2200 block of North Lamon Avenue in Belmont Cragin when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. The victim was shot once in the left side of the chest and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition. He could not provide further details about what happened.
  • At 11:40 p.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was shot once in the face while standing in his backyard in the 9500 block of South Yale Avenue in Fernwood. He heard a loud noise and felt pain and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.
  • At 12:57 a.m. Monday, a 50-year-old man was standing outside in the 9900 block of South LaSalle Street in Fernwood when someone went by in a blue Buick and shot him. He was shot once in the leg and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.
  • At 1:02 a.m. Monday, a 45-year-old man was shot once in the right leg while walking outside in the 4700 block of South State Street in Bronzeville. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition and was uncooperative about details of the incident.
  • At 5:17 p.m. Monday, two men were in the park of Humboldt Park in the 2900 block of West Division Street when a dark-colored Cadillac went by and someone inside shot them both . One man, 41, was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. The other, 37, was shot in the leg and was taken to Humboldt Park Health in good condition.
  • At 11:17 p.m. Monday, a 29-year-old man was sitting on the front steps of a house in the 7700 block of South Sangamon Street in the Gresham neighborhood, when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting. The victim tried to seek cover, but was shot twice in the buttocks. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
  • At 11:35 p.m. Monday, a 34-year-old woman was outside in the 600 block of East 92nd Place in the Burnside neighborhood, when she heard several gunshots. She suffered a graze wound to the head and back, but refused medical attention.
  • At 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, a 36-year-old man was outside in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue, when he was shot in the jaw. Police said he was not cooperating and did not provide further details on the shooting. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

There was also a reporting of a man being shot on the Lakefront Trail bike path alongside DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Chicago Avenue at 7:15 p.m. Monday. The 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. It turned out later that the shot was self-inflicted.

Comments / 9

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

