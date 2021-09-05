CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Singer, Perez lead Royals to 6-0 win over White Sox

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Singer tossed seven scoreless innings and Salvador Perez hit another home run as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 6-0 on Sunday. Singer (4-9) matched his season high with seven innings and allowed four hits with no walks and struck out six. It was the third time this season that Singer has issued no walks.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Cam Gallagher
Person
Brady Singer
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Whit Merrifield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals#The Chicago White Sox#Statcast#Triple A#The White Sox#Orioles#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Explaining no top-100 prospects

Southridge's Colson Montgomery (2) fields a grounder during the Mater Dei Wildcats vs Southridge Raiders baseball game at Bosse Field Monday, April 29, 2019. Southridge Vs Mater Dei 34. The Chicago White Sox does not currently have any top-100 Major League Baseball prospects according to MLB dot com. That is...
MLBneworleanssun.com

Salvador Perez aims to lead Royals to sweep of Mariners

When Salvador Perez stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the third inning on Saturday, it wasn't just long-suffering Seattle Mariners fans who thought it was a foregone conclusion he'd set a major-league record with a third grand slam in as many days. "I'm surprised he didn't hit...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Playing catch Tuesday

Rodon (shoulder) will play catch Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday that Rodon is "penciled in" to start one of the team's weekend games against the Red Sox, but a final decision on his status hasn't been reached. The White Sox will likely get a better idea of the southpaw's availability based on how he feels after Tuesday's throwing session.
MLBnumberfire.com

Brian Goodwin batting seventh for White Sox against Athletics

Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics. Goodwin is returning to the lineup to play right field and hit seventh. Andrew Vaughn is shifting to left field in place of Eloy Jimenez (knee). numberFire’s models...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

'Scary' White Sox roll to lopsided win over Cubs

In his first six seasons with the White Sox, Jose Abreu drove in 100 or more runs five times. He was pretty much a one-man wrecking crew from 2014-19, a dangerous hitter on a losing team. Times have changed. Abreu is still an RBI machine, but now the Sox have...
MLBKESQ

Grandal, Abreu power White Sox to 4-2 win over Pirates

Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu homered, and five relievers combined for 4 2/3 innings of two-hit ball as the Chicago White Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Tuesday night. The Sox hold a 10-game lead in the AL Central and won for the fourth time in five games. The Pirates lost for the fourth time in six games. Michael Kopech (4-2) picked up the win. Bryse Wilson (2-6) took the loss.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs’ Alec Mills pitched to his strength in win over White Sox

Coming off one of his worst starts, Alec Mills responded Saturday night with one of his best. Mills threw 8 1/3 scoreless innings in the Cubs’ 7-0 victory over the White Sox. Over 103 pitches, Mills threw 59 strikes and according to Baseball Savant, used 37 sinkers and 31 four-seam fastballs to stymie an aggressive and powerful Sox lineup that’s known to feast on those kinds of pitches.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Alec Mills Makes Case, Statement in 7-0 Win Over White Sox

Why "late bloomer" Mills might be right on time for Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Several weeks ago, during a conversation about what the Cubs’ starting pitching might look like a year from now, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy started to address the natural list of in-house possibilities that could be in play by next spring: Kyle Hendricks, maybe Adbert Alzolay, maybe at least one of the Keegan Thompson-Justin Steele duo trying out down the stretch.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Royals 6, White Sox 0: Sunday Scaries

Well, it was not a very eventful game, and not a very eventful outcome. The Chicago White Sox lost the finale of this three game set against the Kansas City Royals, to lose the series. For some reason, the Royals have been a tough opponent for us to face this year, especially at Kauffman Stadium.
MLBRoyals Review

Gamethread CXXXV: White Sox at Royals

Another September game, another chance for the Royals to beat up on the best team in the AL Central. Today the Royals will send Daniel Lynch to the mound once again. This will be Lynch’s second start against the White Sox; you may recall that the first one was the absolute worst of his career so far. He could not get out of the first inning and allowed eight runs. He’ll probably do better this time.
MLBneworleanssun.com

Royals seek season-series win against White Sox

In a results-oriented game like baseball, moral victories don't mean much. But improvement against the top team in your division definitely is reason for hope heading into the next season. That's the situation the Royals (60-75) are in as they conclude the season series against the Chicago WhiteSox (79-57) on...
MLBsoxmachine.com

Royals 6, White Sox 0: Down in the first, out afterward

We could spend a lot more time second-guessing the White Sox’s strategy against Salvador Perez, but given the way the offense looked against Brady Singer, the White Sox would’ve needed Dylan Cease’s best in order to stand a chance. Cease fell behind 3-0 before recording his first out due to...
MLBYardbarker

Singer shines in series finale against White Sox

Does this mean the Royals are the best team in the Central? The Royals take the season series against the division leading White Sox behind an early bomb from Salvador Perez and a tremendous outing from Brady Singer. Singer started the game just the way he wanted to with a low pitch-count, 1-2-3 inning. In the bottom half of the first, the Royals offense continued seeing White Sox pitching well. Whit Merrifield started the game off with a five-pitch walk. Whit then moved to third on a double by Nicky Lopez. With two runners in scoring position and no one out, the hottest man alive, Salvador Perez came up the bat. Perez must have thought the ball was too hot because he sent it 448 ft into the right-field fountains for his 41st home run on the year; giving the Royals a 3-0 lead before White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease recorded an out. With an early lead, Singer went back out and with the help of his defense had another 1-2-3 inning. Eloy Jimenez led off the inning with a jammed single up the.
MLBWichita Eagle

Singer sets tone and Salvy homers again as Kansas City Royals beat White Sox

One day after the Chicago White Sox lineup unloaded for 10 runs on 15 hits and scored in five separate innings, Kansas City Royals right-hander Brady Singer took the bats out of their hands with his slider-fastball combination. Singer pitched seven scoreless innings for the first time all season, while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy