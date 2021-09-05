Another Shark Death: This Time At Coffs

As if this town hasn’t been through enough lately. When the news came through on Sunday that a surfer had been attacked and killed by a white shark at Shelley Beach, just north of Coffs Harbour, the town of Tuncurry knew exactly how the locals would be feeling. Tuncurry was the scene of the last fatal attack on a surfer, Mark Sanguinetti back in May and the feeling in town is still raw. There are still guys who haven’t been back in the water.