Another Shark Death: This Time At Coffs
UPDATE: The surfer who died at Emerald has been identified as Tim Thompson, 31, of Tuncurry on the mid north coast. Tim was recently married to Katie and the couple were expecting their first child. Tim’s death comes as the NSW Department of Primary Industry is yet to announce a five year Shark Management Strategy, which was due for release on July 1 this year. We’ll be reporting further on this and other aspects of the tragedy.www.surfline.com
