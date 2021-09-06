Fireworks Display Lights Up Inner Harbor For The First Time In 18 Months

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fireworks display will light up Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Sunday night for the city’s ‘Fall Back Safely’ End-of-Summer Extravaganza. The last time fireworks lit up the harbor was 18 months ago at New Year’s Eve celebrations in 2020.

The celebration comes as Maryland surpasses a major milestone – over 80% of Marylanders eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have been jabbed.

On “Meet The Press” Sunday, Governor Larry Hogan touted the state’s vaccination efforts as the push continues to reach those who are unvaccinated.

“We’re doing really well and I’m pleased with the results of where we are,” Hogan said. “It’s convincing the last 19 percent of our people that they’ve got to take action, that’s what we’re focused on.”

The event is hosted by the Mayor’s Office, which partnered with the Waterfront Partnership. Mercy Medical Center will be offering free vaccinations and testing on-site, and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts will be handing out free face masks and hand sanitizers.

The event ended with a 15-minute fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.