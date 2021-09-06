CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fireworks Display Lights Up Inner Harbor For The First Time In 18 Months

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fireworks display will light up Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Sunday night for the city’s ‘Fall Back Safely’ End-of-Summer Extravaganza. The last time fireworks lit up the harbor was 18 months ago at New Year’s Eve celebrations in 2020.

The celebration comes as Maryland surpasses a major milestone – over 80% of Marylanders eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have been jabbed.

On “Meet The Press” Sunday, Governor Larry Hogan touted the state’s vaccination efforts as the push continues to reach those who are unvaccinated.

“We’re doing really well and I’m pleased with the results of where we are,” Hogan said. “It’s convincing the last 19 percent of our people that they’ve got to take action, that’s what we’re focused on.”

The event is hosted by the Mayor’s Office, which partnered with the Waterfront Partnership. Mercy Medical Center will be offering free vaccinations and testing on-site, and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts will be handing out free face masks and hand sanitizers.

The event ended with a 15-minute fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.

Annapolis, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Town Center To Host Outdoor Concert To Benefit Victims Of Tornado

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Annapolis Town Center will host Night Out on the Town, an outdoor concert and fundraiser to help tornado relief efforts, on Oct. 10, the shopping center announced on Thursday. The event will be headlined by ’80s cover band The Reagan Years, Danah Koch and DJ Manjo from JAGMAC An EF-2 tornado, part of the remnants of Hurricane Ida, hit Annapolis on Sept. 1, and the damage caused by the storm led to 26 buildings being condemned. The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Anne Arundel County, the other being an EF-0 in Edgewater. “It was terrible to see the destruction left by Ida,” Annapolis Town Center general manager Anthony Henry said in a statement. “We hope this event will encourage the community to gather for an enjoyable evening while also helping to raise funds for those in need.” Vintage Views: A Wandering Bar will offer food and drinks and food trucks will also be onsite. Tickets go on sale soon and range between $25-$30.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

‘Trucks For Tots’ Set To Return This Fall At Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trucks for Tots is scheduled to return this October at the Maryland Zoo and this year all vehicles will be electric. “While it is important to teach our visitors about animals and their habitats, we also want to share our commitment to sustainable living,” stated Kirby Fowler, president & CEO of The Maryland Zoo. “We are really happy to continue our partnership with BGE to showcase these special trucks to everyone.” Trucks for Tots is scheduled for Oct. 10. and will feature all-electric cars courtesy of BGE who recently installed three-vehicle chargers in front of the zoo. Trucks for Tots will be on display from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. All ages are welcome. “The Maryland Zoo is a staple for so many families and Chase is proud to be able to bring Trucks for Tots to the community in a safe, family friendly environment,” said Elana Thornton, a member of the Maryland Zoological Society Board of Trustees and Chase Maryland Market Director. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 10. for general admission into the park, however, Trucks for Tots is a free event. For more info, click here.
Reisterstown, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Humane Society To Host Party In The Park On Oct. 9

REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) The Baltimore Humane Society will host the second Party In the Park, an outdoor concert with vendors, food trucks and family friendly activities, on Oct. 9, the organization announced on Thursday. Rock band Fantasm will headline and play covers ranging from Elvis to the Arctic Monkeys, and the event will also have corn hole, arts and crafts, a climbing wall and activities for children. Vendors and food trucks will be on site, as will pet rescues and animal organizations. There’s also going to be a cash bar with Tito’s cocktails, beer and wine. Coolers and outside food and beverage are prohibited. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-13. Children age 5 and younger will be admitted free. There’s also a family pack with two adult and two kids tickets for $50. Proceeds will benefit the Baltimore Humane Society. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Baltimore Humane Society’s grounds in Reisterstown, at 1601 Nicodemus Road. To purchase tickets and find out more details, head to https://bit.ly/BHSPartyInTheParkFantasm.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Community Group ‘Trash Bashers’ Cleans Up East Baltimore Neighborhood, Looking For More Employees & Volunteers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re driving around York Road and Woodbourne Avenue, you might just notice a group picking up trash.  A member, Lance Bendann, said their small group has made an impact and a difference.  Bendann is a member of what’s come to be a treasured community group called the Trash Bashers. It started with Bendann and a few other volunteers from St. Mary’s Church in the neighborhood.  And then, they found Lynee Lamoree.  “She was just out independently picking up trash herself,” said Bendann.  And Lamoree thought of a way to get even more Trash Bashers.  “A work training opportunity,” Lamoree said, that involved where...
Parole, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Cleanup Continues After EF-2 Ravages Parole Neighborhood

PAROLE, Md. (WJZ) — A community still recovering one week after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Annapolis. “We have no electricity, no anything we’re uninhabitable,” said one woman. Signs of destruction are still on display in Parole — one of the hardest-hit areas. “My porch was completely devastated on the left,” a woman explained to WJZ. “We have trees on and into the house.” To help people and businesses get back on their feet, the city hosted a Town Hall Wednesday at the Mount Olive Community Life Center. Agencies like the Red Cross and FEMA were there to provide resources. “When it gets tough, this...
Annapolis, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Some Homes Remain Uninhabitable After Annapolis Tornado; City Partners To Provide Assistance

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)–  Those impacted by an EF-2 tornado that struck Annapolis last week can access city, county and state resources and get their questions answered Wednesday at a town hall at the Mt. Olive Community Life Center. The event opens at 5 p.m. at 2 Hicks Avenue in Annapolis. Garrison Johnson and John Green are working to fix one of the homes with the most damage there. 125mph winds from the powerful tornado tore the roof off. Some are still without homes from the tornado last week in Annapolis. Here’s a look inside one house that is still without a roof. There’s...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Crane Delivery Heading To Baltimore To Stop Traffic At Bay And Key Bridges Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will be temporary traffic holds Thursday at the Bay and Key bridges for a crane shipment that is heading to Baltimore. The MDTA will hold traffic in both lanes on the Bay Bridge at 10 a.m., and they will hold both lanes of traffic at the Francis Scott Key Bridge at 12 p.m. Thursday. Each closure will be from 15-30 minutes. There will be a passage of vessels carrying four large cranes, and the MDTA is closing the bridges to ensure that drivers aren’t distracted by the shipment. The closure times are dependent on the vessel’s progress and weather. For real-time updates, follow the MDTA Twitter or view the feed from their homepage at mdta.maryland.gov.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Cases Jump Over 900, Positivity Rate Remains Flat

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 907 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by 0.01, currently sitting at 4.69%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Restaurant Week, Returning For Second Year, Kicks Off Sept. 17

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Founded last year to help eateries suffering from the crippling effects of the pandemic, Maryland Restaurant Week is returning for 10 days of special menus and deals across the state, the Restaurant Association of Maryland announced Tuesday. The event runs from Sept. 17-26 and includes restaurants in all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City, ranging from well-known chains like Applebee’s and Ledo’s Pizza to local spots such as Amicci’s, Lib’s Grills and The Elkridge Furnace Inn. A full list can of participating locations can be found here. Marshall Weston Jr., president and CEO of the advocacy group for the foodservice and hospitality industries in the state, said about 14% of all restaurants in Maryland, or about 1,650 businesses, have permanently closed since the start of the pandemic. “We’re really looking forward to the second annual Maryland Restaurant Week this year as restrictions have allowed restaurants to fully operate again,” Weston said. McCormick For Chefs and Old Bay are the title sponsors of this year’s event.  
Annapolis, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Mayor Pledges To Assist Schools With Bus Driver Shortage

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley on Thursday said his office is working to find solutions to the bus driver shortage after parents began calling city hall. The city’s transportation department is planning to put out a request for people with the appropriate licensing to work as temporary drivers after passing a background check. City Manager David Jarrell is also looking for other ways to assist the school system, Buckley’s office said. “I have seen the City of Annapolis staff step up when there is a need, including throughout last week’s tornado,” Buckley said in a statement. “I got word yesterday that Annapolis Police are giving rides to students on a voluntary basis. This is the very meaning of service. We endeavor to fill a need where possible.” Buckley’s office started receiving calls about school bus issues on Wednesday. Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto told the mayor “a number of drivers” didn’t show up for work at the independent contractor the county uses to drive school buses, Buckley’s office said. School systems nationwide are struggling to hire school bus drivers amid COVID-19 concerns.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

‘Turning Trauma Into Healing’ Library Employees Receive Special Training As Part Of City’s New Trauma Informed Task Force

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over the summer, library employees received a specific kind of training as the newest members of Baltimore’s Trauma-Informed Task Force. “Baltimore is a city that has experienced an enormous amount of pain,” said Zeke Cohen, Councilman District 1. Turning trauma into healing — the goal of the city’s new Trauma-Informed Task Force. “We are going to become a healing city,” Cohen added. The task force was born out of the Elijah Cummings Healing City Act that passed in 2020. “It’s a way of being. It’s not really a program. So we’re integrating this skill sets on how to interact with each other,”...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 200 In ICU Beds, 21 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 701 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by 0.03, currently sitting at 4.68%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

As Marylanders Return From Labor Day Festivities, More People Are Testing Positive COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just as many Marylanders return from Labor Day weekend vacations and head back to school, more people are testing positive for COVID-19. Hospitals across Maryland are continuing to treat more and more people. “We’ve seen a definitive uptick in the last month or so of covid cases,” said Dr. Mark Goldstein, director of the emergency department at Carroll Hospital. On Tuesday, 795 new cases of the virus were reported in Maryland and 37 more people are hospitalized. Some said they believe many are letting their guard down now. “We low key have not been listening because we need to keep our...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Lands Eighth On List Of Top 100 Worst Cities To Drive In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you think driving around Baltimore City is bad between the traffic and the parking. You’re right. Charm City finds itself at number eight on Wallethub’s list of 100 worst cities to drive. The personal finance website looked at 30 key indicators, such as the amount of time and fuel wasted in traffic, as well as the quality of the roads. Baltimore is also in the top five for cities with the highest likelihood of getting into an accident. The worst city to drive in is apparently Oakland, California. If you want to hassle-free drive, head to Raleigh, North Carolina.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Suburb Comes Together To Clean Up Damage Left By EF-2 Tornado

PAROLE, Md. (WJZ) — It was all hands on deck Sunday in the Parole neighborhood outside Annapolis Sunday morning. More than 50 people came out with only 24 hours notice and pitched in to help the residents of the neighborhood, who needed all the help they could get. The Annapolis suburb was one of the hardest hit by an EF-2 tornado that hit the area Wednesday. Major cleanup is underway, but there was a bright spot as people from near and far rolled up their sleeves to help their neighbor, or a complete stranger. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said the area has...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

MD Casinos Bring In $168.5 Million In August, Agency Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s six casinos brought in just shy of $168.5 million in revenue during August, a 12.6% increase from the same period a year ago when casino capacity was capped at 50% due to the pandemic, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency said on Wednesday. Of that, the state received more than $71 million, with a majority of that money, roughly $51.8 million, going to Maryland’s Education Trust Fund, the agency said. MGM National Harbor and Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover led the way with $67.4 million and $59.5 million, respectively, in August revenue. Horseshoe Casino brought in just over $18 million last month, and the state’s other three casinos–Ocean Downs Casino, Hollywood Casino Perryville and Rocky Gap Casino–didn’t eclipse the $10 million mark.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Two Boaters Saved After Boat Began To Sink Over The Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Natural Resources Police along with the Marine Emergency Team and Baltimore County Police Marine Unit saved two boaters after their boat began to sink Saturday. Officials said the 17 FT vessel began to sink causing one of the passengers to fall overboard and trapping the second. Both passengers were rescued and pulled to safety. This past Saturday, NRP, Marine Emergency Team 21, and the Baltimore County Police Marine Unit worked together to save two boaters! A 17ft vessel began to sink, causing a male passenger to fall overboard and trapping a female passenger. Both were rescued! Good Job, team! pic.twitter.com/4M6ET43tnq — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) September 7, 2021
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Safe Streets Group In Belair-Edison Receives $100K Grant From Everytown For Gun Safety

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Safe Streets in Belair-Edison received a $100,000 grant on Wednesday from the national gun control advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety. The grant was given to the Living Classrooms Foundation, a partner organization that helps the local violence intervention program’s operations in East Baltimore. In addition to funding, the Safe Streets site will get to take part in networking calls with peer organizations, receive training and gain access to data and tools from Everytown for Gun Safety. “An issue as critical as gun violence requires a robust, proactive community-based response that prioritizes safety and saving lives,” Cheryl Riviere, Living Classrooms...
Howard County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Leads Maryland With 97% Of Seniors Having Received At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced that 97.5 percent of residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine and nearly 94 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated against covid-19. According to the Maryland Department of Health, Howard County is the only jurisdiction in Maryland with more than 95 percent of residents 65 and older with at least one dose. “Howard County has led on vaccinating our residents throughout this year, and we’re leaving no stone unturned to reach the small percentage that remains unvaccinated,” said Ball. “Especially for our older adults who are more susceptible to serious illness from COVID-19, it is vital to get vaccinated. With the delta variant spreading throughout our state and nation, it is more important than ever to protect yourself and your loved ones.” In addition, Howard County continues to lead Maryland in vaccination efforts. As of today, 88.4 percent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose and 83.2 residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated. Howard County became the first jurisdiction to reach 70 percent of its total population fully vaccinated last week.    
Annapolis, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park To Offer Free Admission As Part Of Smithsonian 17th Annual Museum Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park announced that they will offer free admission on Sept. 18 as part of the Smithsonian Magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day. “We firmly believe in building a more accessible and inclusive museum for our community. This event allows us to connect with new audiences and further our goals of building a profound sense of place here on the waterfront in Annapolis,” said Alice Estrada, President of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. The event is for museums, zoos and centers from across the nation to capture the essence of the Smithsonian Institution’s D.C.-based facilities that offer free admission every day. The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park will offer free admission for visitors at their new exhibit “Our Changing Waterfront” — it opened to the public this past April. For more information, visit amaritime.org.

