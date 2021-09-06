Temperatures to climb to low-80s in NYC on Labor Day, possible storms and showers ahead

New York City is expected to see a bit of a warm-up on Labor Day with temperatures in the low-80s.

TODAY: Clouds lift away, and sunshine prevails as we say farewell to summer this Labor Day. High temperatures close normal values, 83 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear night sky with calmer western winds 5-10MPH. Lows near 65.

TUESDAY: Wall to wall sunshine! Highs near 81. Lows near 68.

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH branding as afternoon/evening storms possible with cold front passage. Light showers may start in the afternoon around 4PM. Widespread rain late evening into Thursday morning. Highs near 82. Lows near 67.

THURSDAY: Residual morning showers end around 6AM. Partly sunny. Highs near 79. Lows near 64.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Highs near 78. Lows near 63.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs near 77. Lows near 65.