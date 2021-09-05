CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Right-wing Libertarians in Argentina break polarization with aggressive discourse – 05/09/2021 – World

A new political group gains strength in Argentina, breaking the party polarization with aggressive and politically incorrect speeches. They are the libertarians, who reject both Kirchnerism, the predominant contemporary current of Peronism, on the left, and Macroism, which brings together center and right-wing forces in the Juntos coalition, led by former president Mauricio Macri.

