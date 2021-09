A dozen of the top area high school football games for Week 1 (Aug. 27):. Records and rankings: Class 5A No. 8 Kennedy was 4-4 last season; West was 6-1. Overview: West owns a four-game win streak over Kennedy (it was 38-14 last year), but the Cougars probably are slight favorites this time. Expect Kennedy to be more diverse offensively after being run-dominated in recent years, and the move-in of Jeron Senters (from Linn-Mar) will help on both sides of the ball. At halftime, 2021 Gazette Athletes of the Year Marcus Morgan and Aurora Roghair (both of West) will honored.