Music festival for suicide prevention, mental health advocacy
FRANKLIN, Wis. - For the first time in two years, the Labor of Love Music Festival returned – and all for a good cause. "We’re a suicide prevention, mental health advocacy organization, here out of southeastern Wisconsin and we hold this annual music festival to bring awareness to the struggles that people are having and the programs that are available to them and the public," said Robert Stevens, Just Live Inc., organizer.www.fox6now.com
