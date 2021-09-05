New Kendrick Lamar Song Titles Registered With ASCAP Copyright Organization
It’s been four years since Kendrick Lamar has dropped a full-length studio album, but it looks like he may be preparing to drop some new material soon. It appears that K-Dot has registered at least 32 song titles with ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), an organization that protects artists’ musical copyrights. It’s unclear when Kendrick actually registered the songs.107jamz.com
Comments / 0