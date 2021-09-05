CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kendrick Lamar Song Titles Registered With ASCAP Copyright Organization

By Trent Fitzgerald
It’s been four years since Kendrick Lamar has dropped a full-length studio album, but it looks like he may be preparing to drop some new material soon. It appears that K-Dot has registered at least 32 song titles with ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), an organization that protects artists’ musical copyrights. It’s unclear when Kendrick actually registered the songs.

107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

