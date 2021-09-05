Singer, Perez lead Royals to 6-0 win over White Sox

Does this mean the Royals are the best team in the Central? The Royals take the season series against the division leading White Sox behind an early bomb from Salvador Perez and a tremendous outing from Brady Singer. Singer started the game just the way he wanted to with a low pitch-count, 1-2-3 inning. In the bottom half of the first, the Royals offense continued seeing White Sox pitching well. Whit Merrifield started the game off with a five-pitch walk. Whit then moved to third on a double by Nicky Lopez. With two runners in scoring position and no one out, the hottest man alive, Salvador Perez came up the bat. Perez must have thought the ball was too hot because he sent it 448 ft into the right-field fountains for his 41st home run on the year; giving the Royals a 3-0 lead before White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease recorded an out. With an early lead, Singer went back out and with the help of his defense had another 1-2-3 inning. Eloy Jimenez led off the inning with a jammed single up the.