Singer, Perez lead Royals to 6-0 win over White Sox

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer tossed seven scoreless innings and Salvador Perez hit another home run as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 6-0. Singer (4-9) matched his season high with seven innings and allowed four hits with no walks and struck out six. It was the third time this season that Singer has issued no walks. Perez had his third home run of the series, eighth in the last 11 games and 41st of the season. He’s second in the majors behind Shohei Ohtani. Dylan Cease (11-7) took the loss. He gave up four runs and four hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out nine.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Singer
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Kansas City Royals#The Chicago White Sox
