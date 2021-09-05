runDisney Medal Reveal: A Magical Collection of Medals for the 2022 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend!
The countdown to the 50th Anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort continues with 26(.2) days until “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”! As we sprint to the start of the celebration, we are delighted to share with you a first look at the runDisney 2022 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend medals! The magic is calling everyone to the Walt Disney World Resort and this year’s race weekend will put runners in the middle of the celebration.thekingdominsider.com
