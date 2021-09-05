CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh on Labor Day

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh issued the following statement regarding Labor Day:. “We come to this second Labor Day of the ongoing pandemic having made great progress, and at the same time, acknowledging our continued losses. We honor the workers who, at great personal peril, have carried us this far. And we know that the dual project of defeating the coronavirus and rebuilding the economy is far from complete.

