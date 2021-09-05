CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reinbeck, IA

3 Bedroom Home in Reinbeck - $249,900

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for your own private piece of paradise? This 3 bed, 2.5 bath hobby farm has it all! The home is chock-full of character and completely updated from the studs on in: refinished floors, new windows and mechanicals, updated kitchen and bathrooms, all new pex plumbing, french perimeter drain, sump pump, new well main-line and controls, finished basement and that’s just the house! As you walk through the newly-built front porch, you are greeted with a wood crafted staircase. Original pocket doors open up into the parlor that functions as a fantastic living space. From there, the formal dining room provides more than enough space for large family dinners. The new kitchen is open and inviting with tons of counter space and an enormous pantry. A back office and half bath cap off the main level. The decorative ceilings and built-ins are sure to impress. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and a generous sized master bedroom with large tiled shower, spacious walk-in closet and a bonus backroom, intended as a hot tub room, ready for a new buyer to make their mark. The family room in the finished basement comes complete with a fireplace and 5.1 built-in surround sound system. The insulated 40X60 shop built in 2019 is heated and cooled. This property has its own generator as well as a wood boiler, zoned to heat the shop and house. The entire acreage is fenced and cross fenced: 25 joule high tensile electric fencing and privacy fencing along the South. The old Dinsdale Train Depot sits preserved on this property and the local internet tower sits fixed on top of one of the 4 silos, providing free, unrestricted, high-speed internet to the property. An open-faced barn and summer kitchen complete this property. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own little slice of Heaven with only a twenty minute drive to Waterloo.

wcfcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Waterloo, IA
Business
City
Reinbeck, IA
Waterloo, IA
Real Estate
City
Waterloo, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Ins#Hobby Farm#Family Room#Pex Plumbing#French#Dinsdale Train Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Potsdam, NYinformnny.com

Walkthrough Wednesday: Brand new 3 bedroom home in Potsdam

This house at 290 Morgan Road in Potsdam is so new that the seller is still putting the finishing touches on it. Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead gave ABC50’s Alex Hazard a tour. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house includes high-end features like hardwood floors, high-efficiency windows and much more. The front...
Rocky Mount, VAFranklin News Post

Rocky Mount home listings for people who need a lot of living space

When you first enter this dazzling, 5300 sq ft home, you're immediately greeted by 14 ft windows letting the sun shine into the enormous great room. Marvel at the views as you pass the office and formal dining room into the gorgeous kitchen. It's complete with stainless steel Viking appliances & durable Silestone countertops. Just beyond is the spacious deck. The first floor also provides laundry room & primary bedroom suite (heated flooring in bathroom). Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a bonus room. Then, the basement has been expertly crafted containing high ceilings, modern designer touches, & offering you lots of options- inlaw suite, Airbnb, or luxurious retreat for house guests. There's a bedroom, office, home gym, and magnificent great room plumbed for a full kitchen/bar.
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1923 N Cameron Street

Welcome to this beautiful colonial perched atop a stunning 7900+ square foot lot with sweeping treetop western views of N Arlington and the popular High View Park children's and athletic park. Built in 2015 by Enhanced Custom Homes there is attention to detail and pride in ownership throughout. The main level is flooded with natural light and features an expansive layout with gleaming hardwoods throughout. The kitchen is a chef+GGs dream with high end appliances, gorgeous Quartzite countertops, designer tile backsplash and custom cabinetry. The thoughtfully designed kitchen has ample space for everyday dining or a quick meal on the large breakfast bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large great room that includes a two-sided fireplace, custom millwork tray ceiling and direct access to a stunning patio. The main level also includes separate living and dining spaces with an additional flex room that can be used as a home office, homework den or bedroom. 9+GG ceilings throughout.A centrally located staircase leads you to the upper level that features an expansive primary suite with a large, custom walk-in closet, French doors that lead to the private balcony and a spa like master bath. On the same upper level, you+GGll discover a second bedroom w/ ensuite bath, and two more bedrooms that share an adjacent hall bath. There is also a conveniently located laundry room on the upper level.The lower level with walk-out, is open, spacious, and functional for a vast variety of uses. It features a large rec room, separate bedroom, and full bath. There is also an abundant amount of storage. There is direct access to the oversized 2 car garage with ample space for 2 cars plus workshop or flex space. Finally, there is a gardening shed with its own separate entrance off the driveway.The exterior of the home is beautifully landscaped with multiple entertaining spaces. The back yard is brilliantly tiered to accommodate outdoor dining as well as a children+GGs play area.High View Park is centrally located within 1 mile to the Ballston Metro and major commuter routes including Spout Run, GW Parkway, 66 and more.
Roach, MOlakeexpo.com

2858 Big Island Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787

Spectacular lake front estate with over 200 feet of lake front on a double lot. Immaculate custom home built to entertain with 8 bedrooms and an office that could be the 9th, a formal dining room, eat in kitchen, oversized living room large enough for your Baby Grand Piano, newly updated master suite with a custom walk in shower with rainfall shower head and large walk in closet. Family room features a projector screen TV and a comfy place to gather after a fun day on the lake. This home is situated on the quiet waters of the Little Niangua on Big Island which includes a central water and sewer system. Detached garage is the perfect workshop space, or has the potential for conversion into a guest cottage. The second lot could be sold or have another house built there, or create an enclosed garage to park your RV. Lake front situated in the most peaceful setting that is one of the most treasured locations for skiing and water sports on the Lake. Too many features to list here.
Real Estatethegramblinite.com

310 E. Texas Ave

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard - This home features 4 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. New flooring being installed in 3 bedrooms, hallway, and bathroom. Kitchen is open to the living room with built in bar. The fenced back yard has a large brick patio. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Rental Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
The Woodlands, TXClick2Houston.com

7-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion in The Woodlands sold for $7.5M

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A seven bedroom, 8.5-bath home in The Woodlands was sold for approximately $7.5 million last week. According to the Houston Business Journal, the home, located at 99 West Grand Regency Circle was listed on the market in May and was then listed as “sold” last week.
Camdenton, MOlakeexpo.com

74 GUINEVERE Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

A stunning large family home that has the potential to be two houses in one! NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN NEXT 30 DAYS. The basement is set up to be a mother-in-laws suite or separate apartment as the game room is plumbed fully for the addition of a second kitchen, This home features airy and inviting gathering spaces on a private, well maintained lot, with amenities such as three community pools, boat ramps, slip rental (check with the HOA), enclosed fishing docks, and horse stables for the equestrians in the family. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a three car garage and good parking. Situated on a quiet street, the lake is a short golf cart ride down the hill. An open concept with a large center island in the kitchen with a walk in pantry and a dining area large enough for an oversized harvest table this space is perfect for entertaining a crowd. While neighbors are nearby, there is room to spread out here. Wonderful home close to town and lake, with wonderful amenities.
Missouri Statelakeexpo.com

1179 Muirfield Drive, Porto Cima, Missouri 65079

This Porto Cima home offers the perfect setting to drink your morning coffee on the wrap around covered deck or sip your evening glass of wine. The flat backyard is the perfect escape to light a fire in the fire pit, sit back and relax. The quiet water in this cove is a great place to swim, kayak, fish or just enjoy being at the lake. Inside you’ll find three bedrooms on the main level. One bedroom is currently used as an office but would also make the perfect nursery, reading room, craft room or even a dream closet! Kitchen has double oven, large island and an elegant see through fireplace. Lower level is ready for entertaining with large family room, wet bar and two more bedrooms. The Club at Porto Cima is the only Jack Nicklaus signature Golf Course in MO. Also included are all the Four Seasons amenities. Dock slips are available for Lease at the Marina. This isn't just a home, it's a lifestyle!
Lake Ozark, MOlakeexpo.com

2610 Arrowhead Estates Rd, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

HISTORY.OPPORTUNITY.VIEWS.Edgewater Estates, famously known as “The Concrete House”, is a truly unique home built into the limestone bluff on 17 MM in the heart of Lake Ozark. Drive through the private gate to this six-level home that was designed after Frank Lloyd Wright’s organic architecture, which integrates a home with its natural surroundings. Builder Roger Sandfort anchored the cantilever balconies into rock beneath & behind the home. Today, this house is an elegant investment property that has been used for family vacations, large weddings, and executive retreats. This extravagant home is 6 bed/9 bath (5 bedrooms being ensuite), with 8000 sqft of living space & 5000 sqft of outdoor space with panoramic main channel views. The great room has 180 degree view of the main channel, floor to ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, & sliding doors that lead out to the patio with a suspended swimming pool. The lower level is equipped with a lavish bar & lounge that is right at water level.
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
lakeexpo.com

2500 Bay Point Village Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Welcome to LAKE PARADISE! This fully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with view for miles is the perfect lake retreat! Walk-in level with no stairs to enter the unit has a lovely patio entry fully decorated that is a wonderful place to gather! Building 6 offers the most peaceful and private setting in the complex! The moment you enter the unit you will begin to relax as you take in the AMAZING VIEWS of main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks. Updates include, wood-look tile floors, white cabinets, kitchen with island and new counter tops, stainless appliances. Bathrooms have been updated, master has walk-in shower with glass door, updated sinks, vanities, fixtures the list goes on!! Bay Point Village is a desirable community with two pools, lush grounds, pet and family friendly setting and they do allow rentals. 10x24 boat slip is included with hoist to complete this package!
Interior Designhometownfocus.us

Must-have features in your home’s bathroom remodel

Veteran homeowners recognize the value of remodeling their kitchens and bathrooms. Kitchens and baths tend to appear dated more quickly than other spaces, such as living rooms and bedrooms, which can always be revamped with some fresh paint and new furnishings. The home improvement pricing resource Home Guide indicates an...
Interior Designdwell.com

Timber Slatting Steals the Show at This Renovated Terrace House in London

In the expansion of his sister and brother-in-law’s Victorian in the Blackheath neighborhood, architect Ben Minifie implemented gorgeous wood cladding inside and out. Kate and Gary Westlake didn’t have to search too far to find an architect to help them revamp their family’s living space. The London couple called upon Kate’s brother, architect Ben Minifie of Minifie Architects, who, in 2004, helped them better utilize the lot to create an open-plan kitchen/dining area. For the new undertaking, Minifie took on a broader expansion of the end-of-terrace Victorian to add more space for Kate, Gary, and their two teenage children, Bea and Archie.
Waverly, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Kids Kingdom Playground Closed

WAVERLY -- Kids Kingdom Playground will be closed from 7 a.m. on Friday, September 10 until 7 a.m. on Saturday, September 11. Volunteers from the 2021 WSR United Way Day of Caring will be staining the equipment. Please obey “closed” signs and barricades. Additional volunteers are still needed for the...
Interior Designvelillum.com

The 2021 Guidebook to Help Get the Most Out Of Your Furniture

With each passing year, the choice of people changes. From designs to styles to usefulness, the taste takes a completely new journey. 2021 has seen a havoc change in peoples’ choices of furniture. This is the place where you need to step into the world of unique as well as usual furniture to purchase them, one by one – every type imaginable including sofas, chairs, beds, tables, mattresses, ottomans, and much more. However, if you are not looking for a long-term settlement and investment when it comes to furniture and appliances, you can simply get furniture and home appliances on rent in Kolkata. You will never have to worry about purchasing the furniture you need ever again as we’ll sort out the list of rentable items for you.
Interior Designwsmag.net

Fabulous Baths 2022

These pages of brilliant baths are filled with inspiring ideas (and incredible photographs) that will have you rethinking the form and function of your own baths. We’re highlighting styles ranging from quiet and modern to timelessly traditional. But, they all have one thing in common — luxurious touches that turn a simple bathroom into a private escape.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Waterloo family escapes through window when house catches fire

WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that left a Waterloo family without a home Wednesday. Residents at 215 Harrison St. fled the home through a window when they discovered the blaze at about 1:10 a.m., according to fire officials. No injuries were reported. Crews with Waterloo Fire...

Comments / 0

Community Policy