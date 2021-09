NEW DELHI — The Indian Supreme Court on Sept. 9 stayed all the proceedings before the Delhi High Court relating to the Amazon-Future-Reliance case. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked all statutory authorities, including the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and Competition Commission of India (CCI), not to pass any final order relating to the case for four weeks.