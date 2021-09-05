Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 185)

Growing up, I was always subject to watch the reality TV shows my parents were interested in at the time. Whether it be my mom’s early obsession with The Bachelor, my dad’s fascination with Pawn Stars, or our family’s weekly ritual of eating ice cream while watching the first few seasons of America’s Got Talent, live TV was the go-to growing up when sports weren’t on. Fast forward to today where we all have our own Netflix accounts to stream whatever shows we want, and family movie nights have sadly become a thing of the past. However, one show that was a constant during childhood that I thought applied well to the Pittsburgh Steelers defense was Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.