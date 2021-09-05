Handmade, Plant-Based Buff City Soap Bubbles Up in Newport

New Buff City Soap shops have been popping up all over town over the past couple years, and the newest one just bubbled up in Newport. They specialize in handmade, plant-based, cruelty-free soap and body products that you can buy ready-made or you can make your own. Free from animal fats and harsh chemicals, the products offered by Buff City Soap are made on a daily basis, and this new location in Newport is the fourth now open in Greater Cincinnati.