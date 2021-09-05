Flood Advisory issued for Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 15:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 330 PM MST. * At 126 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park and Pena Blanca Lake.