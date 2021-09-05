Jason Momoa Reveals New Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Costume
Jason Momoa Reveals New Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Costume. He already did the seemingly impossible, and made Aquaman‘s classic orange and green costume cool. Now Jason Momoa‘s going for a twofer, donning a version of the Neal Pozner blue ocean camo Aquaman suit. In a reveal on his Instagram today, Momoa showed off first the old costume, then the new. Click the little arrow on the image below for the reveal of his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom costume:www.superherohype.com
Comments / 0