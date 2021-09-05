Jason Momoa Reveals New Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Costume

DC fans were met with a pretty pleasant surprise on Sunday, when director James Wan and star Jason Momoa shared the first official look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The upcoming sequel, which began filming earlier this summer, will apparently feature two distinct costumes for Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman — his iconic orange-and-green hero costume from the first Aquaman, as well as an additional blue "stealth" suit. The first look at the stealth suit definitely surprised fans, both for its distinct color palette, and the roots it has in the pages of DC Comics. If you're not familiar with the lore surrounding Aquaman's blue stealth suit, here's what you need to know.