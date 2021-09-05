History, Mystery and Love: ‘Stories About the Hotel Westward Ho’ by Mariam Cheshire

“The swankiest hotel in the west” was built in the Roaring Twenties, opening in 1928 “ablaze in incandescent splendor.” By plane and train, the rich and famous came to party in a Cowtown of the Wild West. Fast-forward nearly 100 years and the Hotel Westward Ho still graces the Downtown Phoenix skyline, but now serves in a wholly different capacity — as housing for low-income seniors and the mobility impaired.