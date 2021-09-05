CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Shoes Your Fall Wardrobe Needs

By StyleBlueprint Editors
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs days become shorter and a chill returns to the air, we’ll welcome the opportunity to spruce up our closets with a collection of the latest staple fall shoes. We’ve scoured a few of our favorite Southern retail destinations to pull together a list of trendy-yet-timeless footwear for cooler weather. From suede boots and mules to the return of the loafer and clog, here are the shoes we’ll be rocking this fall. For each style, we’ve included one classic pick and one adventurous one — both fantastic ways to showcase each trend. Take a look!

