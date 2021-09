Rafael Devers is on his way to becoming one of the best players in baseball, but you’re not going to catch the Red Sox third baseman carrying himself any differently. Devers is in the midst of a stellar season, which already saw the 24-year-old make his first career MLB All-Star Game appearance. He currently ranks third in the league in extra-base hits, a mark he added to Thursday night when he clubbed his 30th home run of the campaign.