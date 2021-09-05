Diocesan consolidations to close St. Lucy, St. Joseph the Provider
St. Lucy and St. Joseph the Provider will close as part of Diocesan parish consolidations in Campbell. The Most Rev. David J. Bonnar, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, has accepted the recommendation of the pastoral and finance councils of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell, in determining the St. John the Baptist campus as the parish’s one worship site, effective Nov. 28.www.metromonthly.net
