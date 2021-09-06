Bridge Fire burns 300 acres in Placer County, containment expected to grow

The Bridge Fire burning in Placer County near Auburn has grown to 300 acres with 5% containment and forward progress stopped for now, a Cal Fire official said on Monday. Around 500 people recreating in the area were told to evacuate after the fire sparked under the Foresthill Bridge in Placer County on Sunday. Crews say the fire has been traveling east and largely away from homes and buildings. All of the Auburn State Recreation Area has been evacuated.