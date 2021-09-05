CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue to Host Exotic Pet Surrender Event

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ&R Aquatic Animal Rescue will be hosting an exotic pet surrender event next weekend on September 11th. A number of local rescue organizations will be on hand to receive surrendered pets. The event is designed to give people a ‘one-stop shop’ option for their unwanted pets rather than release them...

