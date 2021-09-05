Louis Oosthuizen shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole. Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.www.pgatour.com
Comments / 0