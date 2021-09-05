CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergio Garcia rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the TOUR Championship

PGA Tour
 4 days ago

In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole. In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Garcia finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.

www.pgatour.com

