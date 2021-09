After 45 minutes Dominic Raab felt so stuck he said, “Judge us on our results! But the deputies of the Foreign Affairs Committee persisted. They wanted to know why the French had started the evacuations earlier, which foreign ministers and ambassadors he had phoned and when, why British diplomats had left contact details of local embassy staff in Kabul, and why Raab had left. on summer vacation shortly before the fall of Kabul. . By the end of the interrogation, which in part looked like an inquisition, Raab was only able to regain his other safety in places.