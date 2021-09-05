Messenger: South City Hospital bucks trend, won’t require COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers

The marketing pitch on the website of South City Hospital sounds inviting. “The next big step of your nursing career is here,” it says, “with a $20K signing bonus.”. The former St. Alexius Hospital on South Broadway has emerged from bankruptcy with new owners and the same vexing problem facing many health care providers: a nationwide nursing shortage. During the pandemic, because of a combination of high demand, burnout and fatigue, health care workers have been difficult to hire at hospitals, nursing homes and other providers.