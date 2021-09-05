CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia Ending One of Worst Weeks During Pandemic

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia had one of its worst weeks during the coronavirus pandemic as the number of positive cases neared a seven-day record. The 6,705 confirmed statewide cases for the six days ending Saturday already surpassed the previous week's total and were the fourth highest for any week since the first case was reported in the state in March 2020, according to state health data. Virus cases for Sunday will be reported on Monday.

