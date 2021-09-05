CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
St. Joseph Post

Sailor from Missouri killed in California helicopter crash

Posted by 
St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Sunday identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California. They were Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri.

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 6

St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri#Sailors#Accident#Ap#The U S Navy#Mh 60s
Related
Posted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man sought in 4 killings found dead

ELK POINT, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a man accused of killing four people in Missouri, including a mother and her 11-year-old daughter, has been found dead in South Dakota. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old J.T. McLean, 45 was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound...
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

1500 pounds of grapes taken from Missouri church

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area church will not be able to continue a cherished tradition of picking grapes and making communion wine after thieves stole about 1,500 pounds of grapes. Pastor Michael Kern with Hosanna! Lutheran Church in Liberty said five rows of vines have grown outside the...
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph woman hospitalized after rear-end crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY —A St. Joseph woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Subaru passenger vehicle driven by Samantha J. Trautman, 30, St. Joseph, was southbound on Interstate 29 just north of U.S. 169. The Subaru was...
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Officials: Missouri fire that killed 4 was accidental

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A July fire that killed a woman and her three children in Springfield has been ruled accidental, officials said Tuesday. City spokesman Cora Scott said in a news release that the origin of the July 23 house fire has not been determined but the fire department has determined it was not arson.
Public HealthPosted by
St. Joseph Post

COVID 19 surge: Summer of hope ends in gloom

WASHINGTON (AP) — The summer that was supposed to mark America’s independence from COVID-19 is instead drawing to a close with the U.S. more firmly under the tyranny of the virus, with deaths per day back up to where they were in March. The delta variant is filling hospitals, sickening...
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman injured after SUV rear-ends semi

ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Thursday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Ford SUV driven by Leslie D. Wilmes, 36, Ravenwood, was northbound on U.S. 71 six miles north of Savannah. The Ford rear-ended the trailer on a 2007...
Kansas StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man killed over missing Amazon package

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting have identified the victim as 27-year-old Travis Eugene Bowman of Kansas City, Kansas, according to police. The suspect is 35-year-old Darnell D. Walker of Kansas City, Kansas. Just after 10:30p.m. Saturday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 2200...
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri Doctor: ERs treating people who took Ivermectin

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Several people have been treated in Missouri emergency rooms after taking the parasite drug ivermectin, even as experts warn of dangerous side effects and a lack of proof that it helps treat COVID-19. Dr. Steven Brown told KMOV-TV that cases of ivermectin toxicity have occurred at Mercy hospitals across the state. Brown is a virtual care physician for Mercy.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
St. Joseph Post

4 wounded in shooting at festival near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Four people were wounded in a shooting at a festival in Independence, Missouri, prompting police to use Facebook to urge parents to pick up their children from the event. Independence police responded to the shooting at the SantaCaliGon Festival Sunday night. “Parents, if you have a...
Kansas StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

New abortion law pushes women to Kan., other states

KANSAS CITY (AP) —Even before a strict abortion ban took effect in Texas this week, clinics in neighboring states were fielding growing numbers of calls from women desperate for options. An Oklahoma clinic had received more than double its number of typical inquiries, two-thirds of them from Texas. A Kansas...
Kansas StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff IDs victim in fatal incident at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of two people at a home in the Topeka area and have identified the victims as 20-year-old Hannah L. King of Topeka and the suspect as 21-year-old Connor M. O’mara of Topeka,. Just after 4p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a residence...
IndustryPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Report: USPS has shorted some workers’ pay for years

Nancy Campos’ back ached as she loaded more than 100 Amazon packages onto her truck. The 59-year-old grandmother, a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, had worked 13 days in a row without a lunch break, and now she was delivering on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to keep up with a never-ending flow of boxes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy