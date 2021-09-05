CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Rookie of the Year in 2021?

By Corbin K. Smith
Posted by 
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 4 days ago

Set to begin defending their NFC West division crown, the Seahawks will kick off the 2021 regular season next weekend against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

To celebrate the arrival of a new season, Seahawk Maven reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez assembled their annual predictions for eight different awards, including most valuable player and top offensive lineman. In part seven of the series, which incoming rookie will have the greatest initial impact for Seattle? Will it be Dee Eskridge, Tre Brown, or another surprise pick?

Watch the video above as Smith and Gonzalez discuss and debate which rookie will emerge as the biggest contributor for the Seahawks in 2021.

Previous Seahawk Maven Award Predictions

Comments / 0

SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
147
Followers
716
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Colts#Lucas Oil Stadium#Seattle#American Football#Nfc West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthespun.com

Seattle Seahawks TE Reportedly Suffers Broken Foot

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of depth at numerous positions heading into the 2021 season. But an injury to one potential breakout player could damage their TE depth. According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson will be out “for an extended stretch” after suffering a broken foot. Worse still, it’s an injury to the same area where he suffered damage last year.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s new Seahawks teammate throws shade at Jared Goff

The Seattle Seahawks added a new tight end in Gerald Everett. Everett spent his previous couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and was catching passes from Jared Goff. Now, Everett is benefiting from Russell Wilson, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and the tight end is poised for a huge season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Meeting With 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking into a potential major addition to their defensive line. According to multiple reports, the NFC West franchise is meeting with eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins this week. Atkins, 33, played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-20. He made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

Veteran defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche was one of the Seahawks’ final cuts ahead of yesterday’s 53-man roster deadline. But, after just one day away from the team, the former first-round pick is rejoining the Seattle organization — this time as a member of the practice team roster, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks

■ Sunday — Off ■ Monday — vs. Ravens, Allegiant Stadium, 5:15 p.m. Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton is ready to move on from last year. Not only did he struggle in his transition from the Rams to the Raiders and a new system, he didn’t get the same enjoyment out of the game playing in front of limited- and even zero-capacity stadiums.
NFLCollege Football News

Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, Game Preview

Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch. The quarterback play on Seattle’s side of the ball should be a wee bit stronger – to be nice about it. While Carson Wentz is trying to get back from a foot injury – and coming off...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Seahawks week one roster prediction before last preseason game

The Seahawks play their final preseason game on Saturday with several roster spots up for grabs. A lot of the starters, like every other NFL team, are pretty much set. But depth could be the reason a team makes the playoffs or not. Seattle’s backups have looked basically terrible this...
NFLHawk Eye

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) meet the Seattle Seahawks (0-2) Saturday for a 10 p.m. ET kickoff at Lumen Field. Below, we look at the Chargers vs. Seahawks odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Chargers split their two preseason games while covering the...
NFLLas Vegas Herald

"Sky's The Limit" For Seahawks Guard Damien Lewis In Year 2

After starting every game as a rookie, Damien Lewis is ready to take his game to an even higher level in 2021. John Boyle. As an aspiring offensive lineman in Canton, Mississippi, Damien Lewis looked up to fellow Mississippian Gabe Jackson, an All-SEC guard at Mississippi State who went on to a successful NFL career with the Raiders.
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Who shined for Seahawks’ offense in preseason finale win over Chargers

The Seahawks wrapped up their 2021 preseason on Saturday night, and unlike the first two games, the offense came to play in a 27-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The defense obviously made a lot of plays in order to blank the Chargers, but the offense had some great moments. Two players in particular stood out and made their presences known.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Three Seahawks who must perform well in final preseason game

The Seahawks play their final preseason game of 2021 versus the Chargers on Saturday. Final roster cuts loom early next week. Several starting spots are still up for crabs such as cornerback, defensive tackle along with players trying to be the third option at receiver and third and fourth options at running back.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is this the year Seahawks QB Russell Wilson finally wins MVP?

Russell Wilson still hasn’t received a single MVP vote during his NFL career. That’s one of the most egregious injustices in a league stuffed with them. In 2020, Wilson got off to an incredible start and was considered the frontrunner to win the award during the first half of the season. Unfortunately, Wilson’s performance fell off after Week 8 and he was surpassed by Aaron Rodgers, who went on to win his third MVP.
NFLchatsports.com

Pre-Snap Reads 9/6: Who will be breakout star for Seahawks?

With Week 1 against the Colts approaching, reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez discuss who they expect to emerge as Seattle's breakout player for the upcoming season. Though Seattle had only three draft picks, two of those players could be in line for significant roles early in the 2021 season.
NFLTacoma News Tribune

When Tre Brown returns in weeks the rookie may not recognize Seahawks’ cornerback position

Tre Brown is going out a while longer. He won’t recognize the position he left when he returns to it. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday following the first practice of the regular season Brown, the team’s top pick in this spring’s draft, is going to remain out injured at least until the week of Seattle’s third game. That’s Sept. 26 at Minnesota.

Comments / 0

Community Policy