Maplewood, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities yesterday resulted in a crash that killed two people. According to MN Crime and other media reports, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office indicated the victims were passengers in a car that crashed into a yard in Maplewood, ending a two-mile-long chase that began around 3:30 Friday afternoon when a deputy spotted a car that had been reported stolen and attempted a traffic stop. The names and ages of the two people who died in the crash have not been released.