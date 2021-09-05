CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Case For Court Packing As A Way To Promote Democracy

 4 days ago

In recent years, as Republican appointees have come to dominate the federal courts, Democrats have begun to call for reforms of the process in general and the Supreme Court in particular. Those calls have begun again after the Supreme Court last week voted to let a new law take effect in Texas intended to severely restrict access to abortions in that state. On Friday, a group of Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced a bill that would impose term limits on Supreme Court justices. Before that, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, among others, revived their demand that the court be expanded. She tweeted that, quote, "Democrats can either abolish the filibuster and expand the court, or do nothing as millions of people's bodies, rights and lives are sacrificed for far-right minority rule," end quote.

Seth Meyers screams 'democracy is on fire' after Supreme Court Texas ruling

Late night host Seth Meyers declared that "democracy is on fire" after the Supreme Court ruling on the Texas Heartbeat Act. On Wednesday’s "Late Night" episode, Meyers lamented that the nation faced "a series of massive existential crises" that included a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld Texas’ most recent abortion ban.
Stephen Breyer Makes the Liberal Case Against Court Packing

In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court told George W. Bush that fighting a global war on terrorism did not entitle the president to evade or ignore the requirements of the Constitution. That decision, Boumediene v. Bush, would go down in the books as one of the most significant modern rulings against wartime government power. "We'll abide by the Court's decision," Bush said. "That doesn't mean I have to agree with it."
Why the Supreme Court is one of the biggest threats to American democracy

In the popular imagination, successful coups require the participation of the military. Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, in their latest book on the Trump presidency, “I Alone Can Fix It,” paint Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in heroic colors. During the run-up to the 2020 election, Milley, worried about a “Reichstag moment,” resolved with his colleagues to thwart whatever the former president might try.
Commentary: Voter Fraud Is a Supreme Court Problem

As a few American Greatness writers, and many of its readers, have pointed out: If our votes don’t count, nothing else matters. Election fraud should be the top subject in our minds every single day. Last week, a brilliant piece by Ted McCartney suggested we march on Washington, D.C.—peacefully, but...
If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.
The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that story, and you can read the first, second and third pieces in our series in the meantime.
Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.

