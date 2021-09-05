CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odúbel gives Phils big win in 'pen game

MLB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI -- Odúbel Herrera came through with a two-out single to score Freddy Galvis, and the Phillies salvaged the series finale at loanDepot park on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 win in 10 innings over the Marlins. • Box score. The win kept Philadelphia (70-66) within two games of Atlanta...

MLBMLB

Phils ride historic offense to 5th straight win

WASHINGTON -- Joe Girardi did not dismiss the idea Tuesday afternoon that he cobbled together another unconventional lineup in the middle of a pennant race. He quickly mentioned that the Phillies still hoped to play J.T. Realmuto at first base, if his left ankle responded favorably to pregame activities. It responded OK, but not well enough to play. So, Girardi stuck with what he had. He hit Freddy Galvis leadoff for the first time since 2019. He hit Jorge Bonifacio, who has six home runs in the big leagues since 2017, fifth. He hit Ronald Torreyes, who has a .594 OPS in August, sixth. He hit rookies Matt Vierling -- starting at first base for the first time in his big league career -- seventh and Rafael Marchan eighth.
MLBMLB

Phils find formula in series win vs. D-backs

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies’ magic number is five. No, we’re not talking about magic numbers in the traditional sense, especially since Philadelphia (66-64) faces a 4 1/2-game deficit to first-place Atlanta (70-59) in the National League East. But if Joe Girardi’s club is going to catch the Braves for the...
MLBNBC Sports

J.T. Realmuto sits as Phillies seek lineup protection for Bryce Harper

After going 0 for 8 with four strikeouts the previous two games (both losses) in Milwaukee, J.T. Realmuto was not in the Phillies' starting lineup for the first game of a four-game series against Colorado on Thursday night. "Just a day," manager Joe Girardi said. "He's played every day here....
MLBMLB

Harper taking his increased walks in stride

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper homered in the first inning on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, and the Brewers walked him the next three times he batted. The walks made Phillies fans nervous. They worry that other teams will follow suit and pitch around Harper more frequently in the season’s final 23...
MLBMLB

Phils' inability to put Rox away 'hurts a lot'

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies moved Ranger Suárez from the bullpen to the rotation in August because they got a new closer on July 30: Ian Kennedy. The Phillies believed their six-player deal with Texas at the Trade Deadline solved a couple of issues. First, it filled two voids in the rotation with Kyle Gibson and Suárez. Second, they still had a closer in Kennedy.
MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLBPosted by
Q985

Illinois Woman Can’t Escape Nose-Picking Moment at Cubs v. Brewers Game

THE SETTING: (THE FORMER) MILLER PARK. It is anything but surprising to see a large presence of Chicago Cubs fans at Miller Park (now known as American Family Field) when the team is visiting the Milwaukee Brewers. In the see of ugly Brew-crew colors, the red and blue Cubs clothing is very noticeable.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This Phillies player might be the most underrated guy in MLB

When you think of the Philadelphia Phillies, you probably don’t think of Ronald Torreyes right away. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Andrew McCutchen, probably. Vince Velasquez or one of the many mediocre bullpen guys if you’re angry. But Torreyes, or ‘Toe,’ as he’s affectionately known, probably doesn’t spring to mind first.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

An update on Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and other former Cubs

Back by popular demand after the Labor Day holiday, here’s a look at how many of the former Cubs traded away at this year’s deadline performed over the last several games. In the last update, I noted Báez’ (and other Mets players) little “thumbs-down” kerfuffle with Mets fans. The very...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Moves to restricted list

Gregorius (paternity) was transferred to the restricted list Wednesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Gregorius was placed on the paternity list Sunday, but he'll be away from the team beyond the three-day maximum, prompting the move to the restricted list. The 31-year-old is with his family in Curacao, and it's unclear when he's expected to rejoin the Phillies.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBnumberfire.com

Alex Bregman on Astros' bench against Mariners

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Seattle Mariners. Bregman extended his hitting streak to eight games on Tuesday and the Astros appear to be giving him a breather for Wednesday's matinee. Marwin Gonzalez is covering third base and batting eighth. Yuli Gurriel is moving up a couple spots to bat third in place of Bregman.
MLBMLB

You gotta see how this foul tip got caught

Twins starter Joe Ryan was the story on Wednesday night at Progressive Field, taking a perfect-game bid into the seventh inning in Minnesota's 3-0 win. But it was his batterymate who had the play of the game. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth and a 2-2 count...
MLBMLB

No animosity for rivals after HBP, ejection

ATLANTA -- If this was tension, it was the friendliest tension you’re likely to see on a baseball field. Nationals starter Sean Nolin was ejected in the first inning of the Nats’ 4-2 win on Wednesday for first throwing behind, and then hitting, Braves star Freddie Freeman. And yet by the end of the sequence, it seemed that nobody was really that upset. Heck, when he crossed home plateafter hitting the go-ahead homer in the seventh, Soto even blew a kiss to … someone in the general direction of the Braves’ bullpen.
MLBMLB

What year is it? Colomé pitches in 4 in a row

CLEVELAND -- A relief pitcher threw four days in a row? What year is it? Is it time to sound the alarms?. No, your eyes weren't deceiving you, nor had you entered the Twilight Zone; veteran right-hander Alex Colomé did, indeed, mark his fourth consecutive day with an appearance when he pitched the ninth inning on Tuesday at Progressive Field and earned the save by completing Minnesota's 3-0 shutout of Cleveland.

