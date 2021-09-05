Odúbel gives Phils big win in 'pen game

WASHINGTON -- Joe Girardi did not dismiss the idea Tuesday afternoon that he cobbled together another unconventional lineup in the middle of a pennant race. He quickly mentioned that the Phillies still hoped to play J.T. Realmuto at first base, if his left ankle responded favorably to pregame activities. It responded OK, but not well enough to play. So, Girardi stuck with what he had. He hit Freddy Galvis leadoff for the first time since 2019. He hit Jorge Bonifacio, who has six home runs in the big leagues since 2017, fifth. He hit Ronald Torreyes, who has a .594 OPS in August, sixth. He hit rookies Matt Vierling -- starting at first base for the first time in his big league career -- seventh and Rafael Marchan eighth.