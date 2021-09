I have seen an early draft of the leader of the opposition’s speech to his party conference. This is the paragraph that caught my eye: “Instead of talking about the things that most people care about, we talked about what we cared about most. While parents worried about childcare, getting the kids to school, balancing work and family life, we were banging on about Brexit.”Yes, that was David Cameron’s speech to the Conservative conference in 2006 about why his party kept losing elections, only he didn’t say “Brexit”, he said “Europe”. But it is a good starting point for Keir...