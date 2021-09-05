CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PGA Tour player hilariously slipped out of his shoe while setting record for fastest round at Tour Championship

By Andy Nesbitt
 4 days ago
Thirty of the final PGA Tour players remaining in the playoffs have been battling this weekend at the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta and we’ve already seen history been made before this year’s FedEx Cup champ has been crowned.

Brooks Koepka withdrew from the event on Saturday due to a wrist injury and that meant that Joaquin Niemann, who was in last going into Sunday, would be playing his final round as a single.

The 22 year old from Chile decided to have some fun with it and was seen jogging around the course between shots to try to break the record for the fastest round ever played in this event.

And you know what? He pulled it off, finishing in 1 hour and 53 minutes. Kevin Na held the previous record at 1:59.

Niemann was even able to pull it off after slipping out of his shoe before this shot:

He was really moving out there:

He finished with a 2-over, 74 and had this birdie on 15:

Twitter had reactions.

