CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Paraguay vs. Colombia live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying

By FTW Staff
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3B8t_0bnW4zOf00

Paraguay will meet Colombia in World Cup Qualifying action on Sunday night as they both look to bounce back from losses.

Paraguay is coming off a 2-0 loss to Ecuador this past Thursday while Colombia is coming off a 1-1 draw to Bolivia, Paraguay really needs some points in this match and will be sure to come out of the gate strong.

Make sure you tune in to all the CONMEBOL action, here is everything you need to know to stream the action.

Paraguay vs. Colombia

  • When: Sunday, September 5
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network 2 (ENG), Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 1 (SPA)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (stream now)

CONMEBOL Lineups

Paraguay possible starting lineup:

Silva; Espinola, Gomez, Alonso, Martinez; Morel; Angel Romero, Alejandro Romero, Sanchez, Arzamendia; Amarilla

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Ospina; Munoz, Sanchez, Murillo, Tesillo; Uribe, Barrios; Cuadrado, Quintero, Diaz; Martinez

How to watch CONMEBOL this year

fuboTV has exclusive CONMEBOL coverage this year and you’ll be able to catch all the action in English and Spanish exclusively on the following channels (fubo Sports Network (English), Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 1,2, and 3 in Spanish)

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

Soccer Odds and Betting Lines

Soccer odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Paraguay (+240) vs. Colombia (+125)

Want some action on Soccer? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
66K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Live Tv#Roku Tv#Fire Tv#Fubo Sports Network 2#Conmebol Lineups Paraguay#Spanish#Tv Devices#Amazon Fire Tv#Tipico Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
NJ.com

Italy vs. Bulgaria FREE LIVE STREAM (9/2/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

Bulgaria faces Italy in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Firenze, Italy, on Thursday, September 2, 2021 (9/2/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
FIFAPosted by
NJ.com

France vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina FREE LIVE STREAM (9/1/21): Watch FIFA World Cup qualifying match online | Time, USA TV, channel

France faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match at the Stade de France in Paris, France, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 (9/1/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
FIFAPosted by
NJ.com

Liechtenstein vs. Germany FREE LIVE STREAM (9/2/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

Germany faces Liechtenstein in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match at Kybunpark in St. Gallen, Liechtenstein, on Thursday, September 2, 2021 (9/2/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
MLSNBC Sports

Honduras vs USMNT: Start time, how to watch, live stream link, odds, prediction

It took just two matches of 2022 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying for United States men’s national team fans to stop assuming class would win out. Despite an overwhelming talent advantage over hosts El Salvador on Thursday and a lesser advantage over visitors Canada on Sunday, the USMNT has just one goal and two points 1/7th of the way through the Octagonal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy