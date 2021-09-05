CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lethal Shooter Has Made Basketball History By Creating The World's Smallest Rim: Regular Size NBA Ball Is 9.5" But Rim Is Only 9.7"

By Lee Tran
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of basketball shooting coaches that love to create challenges for themselves in order to improve their craft. Some of these challenges don't necessarily help with shooting in a basketball game, but there are definitely some that do. Shooting coach Lethal Shooter is someone who likes to test the limits of his powers, and it seems as though he has recently created a challenge that requires the utmost precision when shooting.

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 5

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Max Kellerman’s Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

Max Kellerman has built his career on scorching hot sports takes. His latest involves none other than Michael Jordan. Most, if not all, call Jordan the greatest player in NBA history. He won six NBA championships, averaged 30.1 points per game over his career and dominated the league for years. The only players that have an argument against Jordan are probably just LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – and apparently Allen Iverson.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ James Harden sends strong warning to LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, rest of NBA

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets had a frustrating 2020-21 NBA season. They were the preseason favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals but got tripped up by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. The reality of which was a bitter pill to swallow for the Nets, considering that they likely would have defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals. Brooklyn must have also been the favorites in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, who took down LeBron James and the Lakers in the opening round of the postseason.
NBAAceShowbiz

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

The Jamaican-Canadian model and the NBA star, who first started dating in 2020, reportedly remain friendly with each other since their split about a week ago. AceShowbiz - Kyle Kuzma's career may have come in the way of his relationship with Winnie Harlow. The couple is reported to have called it quits amid his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards, after dating for over a year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy