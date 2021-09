Spoilers below for the latest episode of The Walking Dead Season 11, so be warned!. With its first episode ending on the not-quite-a-cliffhanger where Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan left Lauren Cohan's Maggie to die via walker massacre, The Walking Dead's "Acheron, Part II" capped off with what appeared to be a pretty major character introduction straight out of Robert Kirkman's comic book series. And no, I'm not talking about the toilet paper that Paola Lázaro's Princess was so happy to see. (Okay, I can see how that was probably obvious.) I'm talking about Eugene's radio buddy Stephanie, or at least the person wearing those comic-friendly red glasses who identified herself as Stephanie.