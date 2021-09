Have you ever found yourself grazing the pantry, looking for something to snack on, just minutes after finishing a meal? This feeling of not being fully satiated can be frustrating, especially when you can’t figure out if you’re actually hungry, or just eating out of boredom. There are many reasons why you could still be feeling hungry after meals. Hunger is your body’s natural cue telling you that it needs more food. It’s not something to be brushed off or ignored. Instead, it’s a good idea to examine your lifestyle and eating habits to determine the root cause of your hunger.