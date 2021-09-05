CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sark's Choice: Was Hudson Card's Debut The Best In Texas History?

LonghornCountry
 4 days ago

Sark's Choice: Hudson Card's Career At Texas Is About To Take Off

Steve Sarkisian knows more about coaching the quarterback position than most people could hope to forget in two lifetimes.

He has coached Heisman trophy winners, record breakers and top-NFL Draft picks at nearly every stop throughout his coaching career.

Names like Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, Matt Cassell, Jake Locker, Tua Tagovialoa, and Mac Jones -- four of which have a Heisman sitting on their shelf at home -- are just a few of the names on Sark's resumé of success over the years.

As such, it should come as no surprise that his choice for the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback spot in their home opener against Louisiana, Hudson Card, was the right one.

On Saturday, Card exploded onto the college football scene, completing 14-21 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for another score.

"Hudson is very elusive, a very good athlete," Sarkisian said on Card. "He throws extremely well on the run as well. I think previously where Hudson has gotten himself in trouble is, he can drop his eyes some and start to look at the rush. That is something that we have tried to work on with him because we're trying to play to his strengths. I thought he did a nice job of that (against Louisiana), keeping his vision, moving in the pocket, and making plays."

And Card was indeed making plays. Not just with his arm, but with his legs, getting his team of out precarious positions, and extending plays that with most quarterbacks, would have been dead in the water.

Unsurprisingly, however, Card believes his performance was more about his teammates than anything he did personally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNYau_0bnVyNC100

"We have great people around me," Card said. "Having Bijan (Robinson) next to me, a great receiving corps, and a great O-Line makes me look good. Having them around me makes me feel comfortable.”

Card being humble will be a theme throughout the season, and likely throughout his career at Texas.

To his credit though, Card's performance was amongst the best in school history in terms of a player making his starting debut with the program, right alongside former Texas greats Colt McCoy (12-19, 178 yds, three TDs, four carries, 38 yards, and one TD) and Sam Ehlinger (15-27, 222 yds, one TD, seven carries, 48 yards).

The one difference?

In a nationally televised affair, Card accomplished his three-touchdown performance against a ranked team, with an experienced defense.

"I think I’ve played in big games in my past, in high school," Card said. "Lake Travis does a great job of preparing you and I think that had something to do with it. Just practice and being prepared. Preparation gives you confidence.”

The good news for Longhorns fans is that, as a freshman with his career still fully ahead of him, Card has nowhere to go but up.

