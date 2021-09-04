Charles Kenneth Moore
Charles Kenneth Moore, age 74 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 04, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness. Born at the “Charm House” in Clarkesville, Georgia on September 24, 1946, he was a son of the late Prince Charles & Geneva Broiles Moore. Kenneth was a graduate of South Habersham High School and served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He retired from Ethicon – (a Johnson & Johnson Family Company) with over 22 years of dedicated service. Kenneth was a member of Hazel Creek Baptist Church.accesswdun.com
