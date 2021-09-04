CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarkesville, GA

Charles Kenneth Moore

accesswdun.com
 8 days ago

Charles Kenneth Moore, age 74 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 04, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness. Born at the “Charm House” in Clarkesville, Georgia on September 24, 1946, he was a son of the late Prince Charles & Geneva Broiles Moore. Kenneth was a graduate of South Habersham High School and served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He retired from Ethicon – (a Johnson & Johnson Family Company) with over 22 years of dedicated service. Kenneth was a member of Hazel Creek Baptist Church.

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarkesville, GA
Obituaries
City
Clarkesville, GA
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Cornelia, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Caleb Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenneth Moore#Ga#Cdc#Hillside Memorial Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy