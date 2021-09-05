AfterShokz Running Headphones REVIEW

One of the best headphones deals of the year is happening now at Dell! Right now, you can get the Audio-Technica QuietPoint Wireless On-Ear Headphones for just $99, marked down $100 from their original price of $199; or, you can get the Audio-Technica ATH-SR50BT Headphones for only $99, on sale from their original price of $199 for a savings of $100. Both of these over-the-ear headphones feature high-quality sound for an immersive listening experience. Whether you’re commuting on public transportation, studying in a shared space, working out in the gym, or streaming on your favorite platforms, you’ll love the sound quality and easy functionality of these over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones. Be sure to take advantage of this headphones deal today, as supplies are sure to go quickly.