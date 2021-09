The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 1 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game. Left guard Quenton Nelson did not practice today with foot and back injuries. Frank Reich spoke about Nelson during his press conference today with the media and said that Nelson has an ongoing back injury that flares up from time to time and the team are being extra cautious when dealing with it. Nelson needs to practice this week if he is going to start on Sunday. He has already missed huge chunks of training camp due to his foot injury and landing on the COVId-19 list.