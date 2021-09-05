Google promise fix for unreliable Google Clock app, fingers Spotify integration

This is the first time globally that a government has intervened to prevent Google and Apple from imposing their own payment rails on in-app purchases. Google and Apple have been increasingly under scrutiny over the restrictive aspects of their respective systems in other market, and so now many will be looking to see if the move in South Korea becomes a tipping point, where the two might be subjected to similar measures in other countries. Most imminently, Australia’s Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is also considering regulations for digital payments system of Apple, Google and WeChat, according to media reports.