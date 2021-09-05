CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The VPK Strela is a Rip-Off of the Iconic Hummer

Top Speed
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia’s counterpart to the great American Hummer has arrived in the form of the GAZ VPK Strela. The vehicle was showcased at the seventh International Military-technical forum that was held in Russia between 22-28th of August. Russia and the United States have traditionally been on opposing sides. The two global...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strela#Hummer H1#American#Russian#Gazelle Next#The Russian Army#Mic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Prototype Is Coming For The Jeep Wrangler 392

The launch of the new Ford Bronco has been plagued with issues. Early adopters are encountering quality issues with the roof, prompting Ford to delay production of the 2021 model and fix every current model. Despite this, Ford has still found time to test out the new hardcore Bronco Warthog. This will be the new range-topping version of the Bronco - think of it as the SUV equivalent to the Ford F-150 Raptor. The crew over at TFLnow spotted a camouflaged prototype of the Bronco Warthog roaming the streets, gave chase, and managed to capture it on the move.
CarsTop Speed

2022 Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition

What’s the first car that comes to mind when you hear "James Bond?" Aston Martin DB5 is for sure on the top list. In the "Goldfinger" movie it made a perfect team with Sean Connery. But, there are other cars too - maybe not as iconic - that are related to the famous movie. "No time to die" - the last iteration from the James Bond series - is set to premiere at the end of September, 2021. To celebrate its debut, Land Rover announced the special edition Defender V8 Bond Edition. It comes as no surprise, as the new Defender will be a star in "No time to die."
Carsgearjunkie.com

Electric Off-Road Icon: The Mercedes G-Wagon Goes Electric

The Concept EQG just debuted at the Munich Motor Show and is a ‘near-production study’ of an all-electric version of Mercedes off-road icon, the G-Wagon. If you’ve followed the story of the G, then you won’t be surprised by an electric G-Wagon coming soon. The current, non-electric version debuted at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. During the show, the then-chairman of Mercedes promised Arnold Schwarzenegger — on stage — that the upcoming electrification of all models would include the G-Class.
MilitaryPosted by
In Homeland Security

Three Aircraft Carriers. Dozens Of Stealth Fighters. A Powerful Allied Battle Group Has Gathered Near China

Featured Image: An F-35B lands aboard USS ‘America’ in late August 2021. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier/U.S. Navy photo. Three aircraft carriers embarking two different models of F-35 stealth fighter have assembled in the waters around Okinawa. The three-carrier group, with two American flattops and one British...
PoliticsWashington Times

Does China want war?

China has been flexing its naval muscles around Taiwan. In April, a Chinese aircraft carrier battle group conducted a six-day training drill off the coast of Zhejiang Province in the East China Sea and near Taiwan. In July, Beijing announced it would hold another military drill off Zhejiang for two weeks in July and early August, with all ships from other countries barred from entering the designated training zone.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
BusinessPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
CarsSFGate

In Two Years, This Truck Brand Went From 21st to 1st in JD Power Quality Rankings

Every year, market research firm J.D. Power releases something called the Initial Quality Study. It’s one way of demonstrating the caliber of brand-new, off-the-lot vehicles from top automakers by measuring how many problems drivers experience during the first 90 days of ownership. Some brands are consistently near the top (in the last decade, Lexus has only fallen out of the top 10 twice and below the industry average once), others are consistently near the bottom (like Land Rover, which came in 27th out of 32 this year and is infamous for quality control issues).
Politicshngn.com

Putin Boasts Latest Russian Superweapon; Nuclear Torpedo Concerns the West

The Kremlin shakes the West as Putin touts his fear-inducing nuclear torpedo exposed by satellite intel recently. Recent events from the HMS Defender, with activity from NATO fleets in the Black Sea, Crimean waters, have prompted the Russian leader to broadcast new weaponry to the NATO alliance, especially the US. An image of a colossal torpedo armed with a nuclear warhead that the Russian forces possess is causing concern for western strategists.
EconomyCNN

There's another big risk brewing in China

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — There are a number of reasons for global investors to be keeping close watch on China, from signs its economy is slowing to Beijing's disruptive crackdown on private business. But the list doesn't end there.
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla’s $25k car gets update on its final name, options, and potential release date

During a recent all-hands meeting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk provided some updates on one of the company’s most ambitious vehicles yet: the ~$25,000 compact car. As per information shared by individuals familiar with the items discussed in the meeting, Musk clarified that the upcoming vehicle would not be named the “Model 2,” but it could be a car designed for Full Self-Driving with no steering wheel or physical pedals.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Navy SEALs Getting Ready for War Against Russia, China

Earlier this year, Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen operators worked with conventional Navy forces in the final certification exercise of the USS Eisenhower Strike Group before it deployed. During the exercise, Navy special operators were the eyes and ears of the carrier strike group, assisting with over-the-horizon targeting,...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There Is No Other Corvette Like This In The World

Chevrolet has never offered the Corvette as a practical shooting brake. If you need more luggage space, Callaway will extend the rear of any C7 Corvette Coupe and convert it into a stylish shooting brake it calls the AeroWagen. If, however, you prefer the vintage styling of the C3 Corvette, a customized 1973 Chevrolet Corvette shooting brake is currently for sale on Craigslist. This isn't a kit car either; it's a true one-of-a-kind C3 Corvette shooting brake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy