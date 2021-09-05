The VPK Strela is a Rip-Off of the Iconic Hummer

What’s the first car that comes to mind when you hear "James Bond?" Aston Martin DB5 is for sure on the top list. In the "Goldfinger" movie it made a perfect team with Sean Connery. But, there are other cars too - maybe not as iconic - that are related to the famous movie. "No time to die" - the last iteration from the James Bond series - is set to premiere at the end of September, 2021. To celebrate its debut, Land Rover announced the special edition Defender V8 Bond Edition. It comes as no surprise, as the new Defender will be a star in "No time to die."