Concert Places Not Far From Bismarck

I got my first experience with the Downtowners Street Fair last September. The aroma of the food was enough to make the whole experience worth it for me. The food vendors really go all out, and you can't help but try a little bit of everything. I was working the Townsquare Media booth, and it was so much fun meeting all of our listeners. The enthusiasm they had for all of our stations was so nice to see. This years Street Fair is coming up Friday, September 17th from 10 am to 8 pm and Saturday, September 18th from 9 am to 6 pm.