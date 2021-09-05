CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Concert Places Not Far From Bismarck

By B-Fish
Posted by 
US 103.3
US 103.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many people, myself included love going to concerts anywhere in everywhere. There are many concert venues that you may or may not have heard of. I didn't realize that there were that many places that have big name acts come in ND & MN. These places include: Bismarck Event Center, Belle Mehus Auditorium, Prairie Knights Casino, The Original Bar, North Dakota State Fair, Four Bears Casino, Spirit Lake Casino, Dakota Magic Casino, Sanctuary Events Center, Bluestem Amphitheater, Fargo Civic Center, The Aquarium, Burning Hills Amphitheater, Fargodome, Sky Dancer Casino, North Dakota Winter Show, Alerus Center, Ralph Engelstad Arena, Shooting Star Casino and many other places.

us1033.com

Comments / 0

US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
866
Followers
2K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1033uscountry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
Bismarck, ND
Entertainment
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Nd Mn#Bismarck Event Center#Belle Mehus Auditorium#Prairie Knights Casino#The Original Bar#Four Bears Casino#Spirit Lake Casino#Dakota Magic Casino#Sanctuary Events Center#Star Casino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Mandan, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Is It Still Possible To Win Tickets To Luke Combs In Grand Forks?

The answer is 100% YES! US 103-3 Your Country Concert Leader has your tickets to the biggest show of the year. Luke Combs will play the Alerus Center on Friday, September 17th! We are the ONLY station in Bismarck Mandan that has your tickets to win. This is one of the most highly anticipated tours of the year, and Luke Combs first crack at doing arena shows. The show is nearly SOLD OUT! However, once again US 103-3 has you covered.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Should BisMan Bars Extend Hours Until 2:00 AM on Weekends?

I went out on the town in Bismarck this past Friday and Saturday, totally forgetting that bar close in this town is 1:00 AM. In reality, it is a little more like 12:30 AM. The first night I went out, 12:30 was the time the Blackjack dealer dealt her last hand to my table. The second night, my group was locked out of our last-stop bar at the same time!
Rugby, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals

There's a beautiful home just east of Rugby, North Dakota that is full of dead animals. Now, before you become concerned, I guess I should be a little more specific. Dead animals, that have been mounted by numerous taxidermists from all over. John Seil and his son Ryan have amassed...
AnimalsPosted by
US 103.3

North Dakota’s Peaking Wasp Population Is Literally A Pain!

Over the last few weeks, the odds of encountering yellow jackets in any and all outdoor situations have moved to about 100%. Those little buggers are everywhere and they all seem kinda pissed off. Could it be because I'm attempting to kill them and all their friends and family?. Yellow...
TrafficPosted by
US 103.3

North Dakotans Like To Get Intoxicated Before They Drive

North Dakotan's were just named the second worst drivers in the United States, according to a new study. You can read all about that here. Part of the reason we ranked so poorly was because of our ample DUI's per capita. Well, according to another study by Zutobi, North Dakota...
Mandan, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Hey Bismarck Mandan, What is your Favorite Football Food?

According to the calendar, it is still summer, but with school back in session and cooler temperatures, it is starting to feel like fall. Another sign that fall is close is all the sports going on right now. High School sports have been going for a few weeks now. Area colleges started their fall season too. A big favorite, no matter where you live in North Dakota is the Bison. The NDSU Bison football team opened up their football season today as did other colleges.
TV & VideosPosted by
US 103.3

Which Classic TV Game Show is North Dakota’s Favorite?

Can you guess which classic television game show is North Dakota's favorite?. Coventry Direct surveyed people in all 50 states to find out the nation's favorite classic television game shows. North Dakota's collective favorite game was in the top five for the country - Wheel of Fortune. Not only do North Dakotans love Wheel of Fortune, but some of them are so into it that they go on to compete on the show!
Bismarck, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Walls Going Up At Your Soon To Be Favorite Chicken Place In Bismarck

Chick-fil-A is pretty popular. I went back to my hometown of Grand Forks a couple weeks back, and on our way back to Bismarck it was a must to stop at Chick-fil-A. We sat in line at the drive thru for nearly 20 minutes, but it was worth it. Again, Chick-fil-A is that good. To be honest, I rarely went there because I seldom had that extra 20 minutes to wait in line with my busy life. That didn't mean I didn't want or crave Chick-fil-A.
MusicPosted by
US 103.3

Billy Ray Cyrus Leading Waverly Strong: A Concert for Disaster Relief

Billy Ray Cyrus leads a group of country hitmakers committed to helping Waverly County rebuild after torrential rains flooded the middle Tennessee county last month. James Otto, Meghan Linsey, Drew Baldridge and Eric Paslay are also slated to play Waverly Strong: A Concert for Disaster Relief next Tuesday (Sept. 7) at Nashville’s City Winery. Actor Dennis Quaid is a co-headliner for a one-time, in person and live-streaming event that will benefit United Way of Humphreys County. In total, 11 entertainers will participate, including Blessing Offor, Jacob Bryant and Tigirlily.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
US 103.3

5 Reasons You Need To Be At This Years Downtowners Street Fair

I got my first experience with the Downtowners Street Fair last September. The aroma of the food was enough to make the whole experience worth it for me. The food vendors really go all out, and you can't help but try a little bit of everything. I was working the Townsquare Media booth, and it was so much fun meeting all of our listeners. The enthusiasm they had for all of our stations was so nice to see. This years Street Fair is coming up Friday, September 17th from 10 am to 8 pm and Saturday, September 18th from 9 am to 6 pm.
EntertainmentPosted by
US 103.3

Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2021

Just imagine—your favorite Country stars, a nice glass of wine and YOU in Napa Valley. It could happen. We want to send you to Live In The Vineyard Goes Country. We’ll fly you to California where you’ll see intimate and exclusive performances from Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Zac Brown Band, Cole Swindell, Chris Janson and others in the most beautiful vineyards Napa Valley has to offer.
Food & DrinksPosted by
US 103.3

The Drunkest States In America, Where Does North Dakota Stumble In?

According to our friends at World Population Review, they crunched the numbers, and came up with the states with the most alcohol consumption for 2021. North Dakota has had a reputation for a long time now, as one of the drunkest states in America. Binge drinking, underage drinking and alcoholism are all a problems for the Peace Garden State. I'm not sure if it's the fact we typically have 6 months of winter, the lack of things to do in general in the state, or our predominantly German heritage? We like to drink in North Dakota.
RestaurantsPosted by
US 103.3

Should North Dakota Bars Require Staff Training for Bar Fights?

If you have spent any time in North Dakota bars, you have probably witnessed an altercation or two. Witnessing a bar fight can be intense, but imagine being in the shoes of the staff at these bars when all hell breaks loose. Should North Dakota bar staff get training on how to deal with such extreme situations?
MusicPosted by
US 103.3

North Dakota Guitarist Plays On Stage with Green Day in Minneapolis

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer are currently rocking the faces off the country on the Hella Mega Tour. As my newsfeed was flooding with pictures and videos from the Minneapolis show at Target Field this past Monday, I saw one video that made my jaw drop. Someone I knew was on stage with Green Day, playing guitar next to Billie Joe Armstrong!
ElectionsPosted by
US 103.3

The Most Popular Trashy Beer In North Dakota (POLL-VOTE)

I came across an article recently on "the most popular trashy beers in America." I instantly had the brand in mind for North Dakota. Hands down, no debate. I was rather shocked when I got down to North Dakota, and found out the brand I was thinking wasn't number one. I was amazed to be honest.
MusicPosted by
US 103.3

Fall Concert Tours Are Dropping Like Flies

First it was Garth Brooks a couple weeks back, and last week it was Florida Georgia Line cancelling their fall tour. In both cases, the rise in COVID-19 numbers prompted the cancellation of their fall concerts. Those are the two most notable country tours to get the axe, but other genres of music are cancelling as well.
PoliticsPosted by
US 103.3

Dateline NBC in North Dakota

It's not very often that North Dakota makes the National News. Ok, we did have very recent coverage with the Isaak trial, but usually we only get mentioned by Al Roker if we are going to be really cold in the winter or blasted with a major blizzard. This Friday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy