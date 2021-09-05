Dead hiker found in Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — The body of a deceased climber has been recovered from the Teewinot Mountain area of Grand Teton National Park, officials said.

Another climber spotted the body at the base of the Black Chimney climbing route on Saturday and called park rangers.

The National Park Service is investigating.

Based on a marked map found with the victim, he appears to have been climbing alone with the intent of climbing the nearby East Face route. Route finding is difficult in the area, park officials said.

The victim’s name is being withheld until family members can be notified.