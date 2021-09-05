CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Wholesome Atlanta Apple Picking with Kids

By Melanie Preis
mommypoppins.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta apple picking checks every box for an enjoyable fall outing—getting close to Mother Nature, letting children frolic in an apple orchard, taking home delicious apples (souvenir bonus!), and enjoying that fresh autumn weather. Besides the actual apple picking, many Atlanta apple orchards and apple u-picks feature additional attractions for the young and young at heart. Apple picking near Atlanta may also involve hay rides, arts and crafts, and of course, filling one's face with as many apple-related baked goods as possible from the orchard's on-site shop (we recommend the apple doughnuts). There are no rotten apples in this bunch of wonderful Atlanta orchards!

