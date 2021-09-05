CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Walking Dead’ Universe Expands: What to Expect, From Spinoffs to the Rick Grimes Movie

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Walking Dead’ Universe Expands: What to Expect, From Spinoffs to the Rick Grimes Movie. Get more details on the anthology series, the Carol and Daryl spinoff, and that highly-anticipated film franchise.

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Anthology Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Final Season Reveals Rick Grimes Movie Ties

The Walking Dead: World Beyond reveals ties to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) when Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) touches down in Season 2 of The Walking Dead spin-off. Before the two-season event series comes to an epic conclusion in the final ten episodes, World Beyond catches up with Jadis/Anne years after she disappears with Rick aboard a helicopter piloted by the Civic Republic Military. Jadis, once the leader of the Civic Republic-aligned Scavengers on The Walking Dead, is now a soldier in the black-clad CRM: the authoritarian arm of the top-secret society home to some 200,000 survivors and the last light of the world.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead Alum Bringing Former Character to World Beyond Spinoff

Rick Grimes, is that you? AMC announced Thursday that The Walking Dead alum Pollyanna McIntosh will be reprising her role of Jadis/Anne for the second and final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond (which premieres Sunday, Oct. 3). And in the trailer that the network dropped at the same time, she’s heard saying, “I know that the Civic Republic is the last light of the world. My purpose is to create a new era on this planet. Hope we get to catch up while I’m here.” But to whom is she saying it? Could it be Andrew Lincoln’s character, whom...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero

AMC's The Walking Dead is not as popular as it used to be; however, these past couple of seasons have been outstanding. The live-action appearance of The Whispers and the action of the Whisper War have been a true delight to television, and we want more. AMC has finally premiered the final season of The Walking Dead with Season 11, and fans are ready for all the craziness that will await us. Threezero is even celebrating the legacy of The Walking Dead with the introduction of some new 1/6 scale The Walking Dead figures. Kicking things off first is a blast from the past Sheriff Rick Grimes in all of his glory.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Charlie Adlard Negan Vs. Rick The Walking Dead Splash Page at Auction

Charlie Adlard originally drew the below page in 2012 as the cover to The Walking Dead #107, but it was instead repurposed by Robert Kirkman as a splash page to The Walking Dead #112 in 2013, as published by Image Comics/Skybound. It is currently up for auction from ComicConnect as part of a lot of original art pages, going under the hammer later today.
TV SeriesComicBook

TWD: World Beyond Teases an Expanding Walking Dead Universe in Final Season

The world of The Walking Dead is expanding. In the second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, returning to AMC for a final ten episodes on October 3, Jadis (The Walking Dead's Pollyanna McIntosh) is back as a soldier in the Civic Republic Military: the last light of the world and its last hope. Season 2 concludes the epic story of the Endlings when Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) discover new threats, new walkers, and new communities, according to an animated teaser version of TWD: World Beyond Final Season key art released with the extended trailer.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fear the Walking Dead: Colman Domingo S07 Producer; Pitched Spinoff

With Fear the Walking Dead returning for its seventh season on October 17, one of the biggest questions that will have to be answered is what exactly is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) up to. Because when we last saw him, it felt like his plans were to use the "nuclear world order" to his power-grabbing advantage. Checking in with Deadline Hollywood's Hero Nation podcast with Anthony D'Alessandro and Dominic Patten in support of his upcoming film Candyman, the topic turned to the long-running AMC series and that's when Domingo offered his thoughts on Strand's embracing of his own greatness & dropped some interesting intel.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Embraces Negan-centric Spinoff Idea: 'There Are Still Stories to Be Told'

The end of The Walking Dead may not mean the end of Negan, the (mostly?) reformed villain that Jeffrey Dean Morgan has played since Season 6’s finale. “There’ve been things discussed with me and network people,” he tells TVLine. “We’ll see. I mean, Negan could still find his way six feet under [before Season 11 concludes], so that could be a problem unless it’s a prequel. “But there are still stories to be told with Negan,” he adds. “I kind of know how the season has worked itself so far, and we’re cracking open windows here and there that would lend...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Has Specific Ideas For What He'd Like From A Negan Spinoff

Spoilers below for the latest episode of The Walking Dead, so be warned!. With AMC's The Walking Dead now firmly in the depths of its eleventh and final season, and no release date in sight for Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes movies, fans are bound to have questions about what's coming next for the franchise beyond the Daryl and Carol spinoff. One follow-up option that some fans have called for is a Negan-centric spinoff for star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who hasn't exactly said no to the hypothetical idea. In fact, he even has a few preferences if such a project ever comes to light.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 Preview: From Hunters to "Hunted"

If you ever needed a more perfect example of a situation going from bad to very, very worse, it would the situation that Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the rest of our survivors find themselves in heading into this weekend's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead, "Hunted." Basically, because that's what they're about to become, as the broken & battered group has run head-first into the buzzsaw that is the Reapers. And let's just say they don't look to be big talkers- they vibe more like a "final boss battle" for our folks before the Commonwealth. And if you thought the first two episodes vibed "horror movie" (check out our review here), just wait until you check out the following Maggie-focused look at what's to come.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review: A Familiar Face Returns in Season Eleven Episode Four of AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ “Rendition”

This episode of The Walking Dead reveals what happened to Daryl (Norman Reedus, The Boondock Saints) at the same time of the previous episode that followed the others in the group. As the episode’s plot threads are all centered around the same group of characters in the same location, the episode has to keep the audience interested without the use of lingering tension and cliffhangers, as there are no alternate events to jump to in order to break up the story. That being said, this episode did a decent job of staying interesting, though it was the last few minutes that solidified the potential this plot line has for the rest of the season.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Did the Reapers Really Just Kill [Spoiler]?!?

Warning: The Walking Dead sneak-peek video embedded in this article may be upsetting to some viewers; it certainly was to us, anyway. In the opening moments of Sunday’s episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead (9/8c), we’re taken back to the sneak attack by the merciless Reapers that ended “Acheron, Part II.” (RIP, Roy.) This time, however, we follow Daryl and his faithful companion, Dog, as they try to elude their masked pursuers. As you’ll see in the exclusive preview above, it’s all going pretty well for the dynamic duo — up to a point. Then suddenly, Daryl and a Reaper are engaged...
TV SeriesNME

‘The Walking Dead’ star says Negan spin-off could still happen

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays fan favourite Negan in The Walking Dead, has said that his character still has spin-off potential. Rumours of a standalone show first surfaced in November 2020, when Morgan replied to a fan’s tweet on the subject via Twitter. “We shall see,” he replied. “I’d like...
Orlando, FLallears.net

What To Expect From Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights This Year

Jack is back, major IPs are set to debut, and a giant theme park milestone is reached! Yeah, you know we’re talking about the colossal 30th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Orlando!. And even though we are counting down the days until we can visit Halloween Horror Nights,...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3: What To Expect?

Season 11 of ‘The Walking Dead’ is already shaping up to be a deadly affair for our merry band of survivors who must deal with a whole bag of problems. The second episode of the final season reveals Maggie’s fate after she plummets into a horde of walkers. It ends with introducing a new nefarious threat that could spell doom for the survivors. You can find out more about the episode’s events in the recap section. But first, let’s take a look at what we can expect from ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 3.

Comments / 0

Community Policy